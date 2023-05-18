Survivor: Yam Yam plots a major betrayal and blindside

Potentially breaking up a fan-favorite alliance on Survivor, Yam Yam's latest strategy has viewers worried.

Yamil "Yam Yam" Arocho on Survivor (Image credit: CBS)

"All of her craziness is not craziness anymore and I personally am afraid of her," says Yam Yam Arocho of his longtime ally Carolyn on the May 17 episode of Survivor season 44.

Fan-favorite castaway Carolyn Wiger shook up Tribal Council last week when she used her hidden immunity idol for her former Tika buddy Carson Garrett and orchestrated a shocking blindside against Danny, a strategic move that firmly placed a target on her back this week. 

"Carolyn is an example of 'don't judge a book by its cover.' She may lead by emotions... but it's very calculated," Jaime says. 

After Carson, Yam Yam and Lauren win the reward challenge — granting them a trip to the Sanctuary, complete with a foot massage and a feast of sandwiches, chocolate and fruit — the threesome discusses potentially taking out Carolyn. 

Shockingly, it seems like Yam Yam is considering turning against his closest ally. "I love Carolyn with all my heart but now that we're only six, you start thinking about how you can get to the end and my gut is telling me that it might be time to vote Carolyn out," he says. 

"It might be time to break up the Tika Three," Yam Yam says, adding. "In my mind, Carolyn is the biggest threat. I just have to cement that plan."

"I'm so surprised. Are we going to target Carolyn?" Carson worries. "I mean Carolyn has played a great game, I've consistently underestimated her... Carolyn could win this game."

Despite the strategy, Yam Yam is in tears over the idea of betraying his friend. "It's so stupid because it's a game but it's not a game, you know?"

With Lauren safe after having won the immunity challenge, and Heidi deciding to play her hidden immunity idol for herself, the Tribal Council vote comes down to Carolyn or Jaime. 

"Guys..." Carolyn whispers, confused, to the rest of the tribe when her name starts coming up in the vote. However, with a vote of four to two, Jaime is ultimately voted out this week, with Yam Yam deciding not to betray Carolyn and instead voting for Jaime. 

With the Tika Three safe along with Heidi and Lauren, Jeff tells the remaining Survivor 44 cast that they'll be leaving their camp for a new beach. "Final push begins," he tells them. "Good luck!"

On Survivor, Yam Yam plans to betray Carolyn — and fans have thoughts

Survivor season 44 continues on Wednesday, May 24. Catch up with past episodes on Paramount Plus.

