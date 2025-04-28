How to watch MasterChef Australia season 17 online from around the world

Food fans around the world are going to be tuning into MasterChef Australia, with its 17th season debuting on Monday, April 28.

Quick links AU: Channel 10 | 10Play (free)

US: Not airing | Tubi (free) for past seasons

UK: Not airing | Prime Video, Freevee (free) for past seasons

Watch abroad with a VPN

MasterChef Australia features the top Aussie chefs in an all-out cook-off, and season 17 brings back a twist which we also saw for season 12.

This is that all of the 24 contestants are alumni from past seasons of the show (and some have been on multiple times). It's called 'Back to Win' and it'll up the stakes for the cook-off.

Returning judges Andy Allen, Sofia Levin, Jean-Christophe Novelli and Poh Ling Yeow return, with Allen and Yeow both judging people who they competed against in their original seasons.

After debuting in 2009, MasterChef Australia has proven one of the most popular spin-offs of this global cooking show. So here's how to watch MasterChef Australia season 17, as well as past seasons of the show.

How to watch MasterChef Australia in Australia

You've got two ways to watch MasterChef Australia at home.

On TV, you can tune into Channel 10 and Channel 10 HD, with episodes airing every Monday at 7:30 pm. The first episode airs on Monday, April 28, and each new week brings a new entry.

Online, you can use Channel 10's streaming service 10Play in order to watch episodes, with each landing on the platform at the same time as they air on TV. 10Play is free to access so you won't have to pay to catch up on episodes.

One thing you won't find on 10Play is season 16, however the previous 15 seasons of MasterChef Australia are all there. Paramount Plus also has several seasons.

How to watch MasterChef Australia in the US

The newest season of MasterChef Australia isn't going to be available to watch in the US, and it's unlikely that this will change.

That's because no past seasons of MasterChef Australia are available to stream right now either. They used to be free on Tubi but that's no longer the case.

So if you want to watch MasterChef Australia season 17, you'll have to use a VPN.

How to watch MasterChef Australia in the UK

As in the US, there's no official broadcaster or streaming service that will definitely air MasterChef Australia season 17.

However almost every previous season (save 16) is currently on Prime Video, which will be your best way to catch up, especially as it'll let you watch the past appearances with the stars of season 17.

UKTV also has 5 seasons and Pluto TV has one, both are free streaming services.

How to watch MasterChef Australia everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch MasterChef Australia, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, events or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!