Pluto TV: everything you need to know about the free streaming service

To many people, Pluto TV will need no introduction. It first launched in the US back in 2014, and has since been purchased by ViacomCBS and now delivers live and on-demand content to nearly 50 million active users around the world.

However, 50 million people is far from everyone who lives on the planet, and now that Pluto TV has become the new home of Star Trek: Discovery in the UK (which is still available to US readers on Paramount+) there are bound to be a lot more people learning about Pluto TV for the very first time.

That's why we've put together this brief guide containing everything you need to know about Pluto TV.

What is Pluto TV?

Pluto TV is America's leading free streaming service. In the US, it offers more than 200 live channels and plenty of shows and movies on-demand to watch when you want without any contracts or even having to create an account.

In the UK, Pluto TV offers more than 100 live channels to choose from, including branded and partner channels like My5 Crime and Glory Kickboxing.

What makes Pluto slightly different from other streamers is that it's a more curated experience. Plenty of Pluto's live channels are centered on specific genres of movies and shows, and there are also channels dedicated to individual shows if you're just in the mood to binge a specific show.

Why is Pluto TV free?

Simply put, Pluto TV is free because it runs ads during on-demand and live broadcasts. It's just like watching regular live TV, except you can tailor it around your own interests by choosing the channels that suit you best.

Thankfully, this means you can tune in without having to sign up to yet another streaming service!

How to watch Pluto TV

Watching Pluto TV really couldn't be easier. Not only is the service free, but you don't even need to waste any time making an account to use it, and Pluto TV is available on a wide range of devices.

Right now, you can watch Pluto TV in your browser, on Apple and Android devices, NOW TV, Amazon FireTV, Virgin Media TV, Roku, Chromecast, PlayStation, and Xbox games consoles, LG TVs, and Samsung TV Plus.

What's on Pluto TV

As we've already mentioned, the streamer offers a curated experience, meaning you can find everything from sports to news to anime on the platform thanks to the many channels that ViacomCBS owns and operates, as well as the partnerships they've formed.

Although it would be impossible to list everything that Pluto's showing, we're pretty confident you'll be able to find something you'll want to watch on Pluto TV, especially considering there's a slew of great movies and shows on-demand available in both regions. The best way to check out what's available to watch is simply to head over to the Pluto TV site and scroll through the listings to find something you'll love.

In the US, you can find movies like The Wolf of Wall Street, Titanic, Full Metal Jacket, Silence of the Lambs, and TV series like Cops, The Equalizer, and Degrassi. There's a variety of movie channels available alongside Pluto TV Soaps, a selection of news channels, MTV Dating, Comedy Central, live sports channels including the NFL Channel, Fox Sports, and even dedicated anime channels. There's also a decent selection of Spanish-language channels, plenty of content for kids, and a sampling of what's available to stream on Paramount+ with the Paramount+ Picks channel.

In the UK, you can watch Star Trek: Discovery season 4 as mentioned, plus you can find everything from channels dedicated purely to Baywatch, The Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan, Mythbusters, Most Haunted, Wild at Heart, Hell's Kitchen to a channel exclusively showing the Super Mario and Sonic the Hedgehog cartoons. Alongside these channels are My5 Crime, Pluto TV History, Pluto TV Animals, Pluto TV Reality, and a range of different channels for movies, comedies, documentaries, and some live sports.

In both regions, there are also holiday channels if you're looking to get into the Christmas spirit, too!

Which countries get Pluto TV?

Pluto TV is currently available in the US, UK, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, Canada, France, and throughout Latin America. The amount of channels and content available varies from region to region.