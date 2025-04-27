CNN's new travel series My Happy Place stars Alan Cumming, Octavia Spencer

Want to travel like a celebrity? You can with CNN's new reality docuseries My Happy Place, which follows six different celebrity hosts on deeply personal journeys, as they reveal why specific destinations have become their sanctuaries. Each episode will center on a different star, with the premiere — debuting tonight, April 27 at 10pm Eastern Time on CNN — chronicling the adventures of Emmy-winning The Traitors US host Alan Cumming.

Scottish-born Cumming will transport viewers to Scotland's beautiful and mountainous Highlands region. "As a child, the Highlands were a place where Alan Cumming went to escape," reads the official description of the series premiere. "Now, as an adult, they are a window into his history that provides him with a sense of belonging."

Elsewhere in the six-episode series, Taraji P. Henson will flee Hollywood to Bali, Indonesia to "recharge, refocus, and find her spiritual side"; Grammy winner Questlove reveals why Austin, Texas, is a source of creative inspiration; theater legend Billy Porter shares the "sense of freedom and belonging" he feels when in Mykonos, Greece; Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer details how she first fell in love with New Orleans, Louisiana; and Marvel star Simu Liu talks about his dream destination, Bangkok, Thailand.

"Each episode not only reveals an amazing destination but also a personal side of each host as they tell a broader story about the location, its people and what it means to them," reads the official series description.

Amy Entelis, Executive Vice President for Talent & Content Development at CNN Worldwide, said: “These talented storytellers let viewers into their home away from home, and the result is as poignant as it is illuminating.”

To tune into the premiere of My Happy Place tonight at 10pm, all well as the following installments, you're going to need access to CNN. The cable news network is available on most traditional cable TV providers, as well as live TV streaming services like Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. The docuseries will also be available to pay-TV subscribers on CNN.com and CNN connected TV and mobile apps.

My Happy Place (2025) | Official Trailer | Season - 1 - YouTube Watch On

Check out the official trailer before tuning into the new travel series tonight on CNN.