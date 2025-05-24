Jamie Foxx, Chelsea Handler and more are going Off Script With The Hollywood Reporter tonight

Jamie Foxx (What Had Happened Was…), Chelsea Handler (The Feeling), Roy Wood Jr. (Lonely Flowers), Seth Meyers (Dad Man Walking), Sarah Silverman (PostMortem) and Hasan Minhaj (Off With His Head)—they're some of the biggest names in comedy, with successful stand-up specials, beloved late-night shows, award-winning movies and more under their belts. And today, you can see those funny folks sit down together for an Off Script With The Hollywood Reporter roundtable to discuss all things comedy.

Debuting tonight at midnight Eastern Time on IFC, or available to stream on demand on AMC+, the premiere episode of the second season of the Emmy-nominated series will see moderator Lacey Rose guide the six stand-up stars through a "sharp, unfiltered" conversation as they discuss their craft, share behind-the-scenes stories, and offer insights into the industry.

Each episode of Off Script with The Hollywood Reporter season 2 will showcase a category of Emmy contenders; following tonight's stand-up spotlight will be themed installments focused on Comedy Actor, Comedy Actress, Drama Actor and, airing next week, Drama Actress, which will see Kathy Bates (Matlock), Cristin Milioti (The Penguin, Black Mirror), Helen Mirren (1923, MobLand), Niecy Nash-Betts (Grotesquerie), Parker Posey (The White Lotus) and Keri Russell (The Diplomat).

To tune into tonight's premiere of Off Script with The Hollywood Reporter, you're going to need access to IFC. The channel is included with most cable packages but if you've cut the cord, you can tune into IF without cable through a few avenues. You can subscribe to IFC Films Unlimited on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, or The Roku Channel, or you can watch it through a streaming service like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, Philo TV or YouTube TV.

You can also find IFC on AMC+. The streaming service has several subscription plans on offer: You can get commercial-free access for $9.99 per month or, if billed annually, $7.99 per month (saving more than 20-percent yearly) or an ad-supported monthly option for $6.99 per month.

Go Hollywood with Biggest Names in TV | Off Script with the Hollywood Reporter | Fridays | AMC+ - YouTube Watch On

Check out the trailer for Off Script with The Hollywood Reporter before tuning into the premiere episode tonight at 12am Eastern Time.