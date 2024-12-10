Jamie Foxx returns to the stand-up stage in Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was… on Netflix today, December 10

After what’s been quite the eventful year for Oscar-winning actor and Grammy-winning singer Jamie Foxx, he returns to his stand-up roots with the new special Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…, premiering today, December 10, on Netflix.

Earlier this year in April, news circulated that Foxx was hospitalized for an undisclosed medical condition. While speculation and rumors flew as to what landed him in the hospital and the severity of his mysterious condition, neither Foxx nor those closest to him detailed to the public what was going on. Now months later, he’s taking to the stage to set the record straight through something the multi-hyphenate knows best — comedy. Here’s an official synopsis for Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…:

“Oscar and Grammy-winner and beloved comedy icon, Jamie Foxx, returns to the stage to set the record straight in a comedy event that celebrates resilience, humor, and the power of community; if he can stay funny, he can stay alive.”

If you need extra motivation to watch Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…, then perhaps knowing it has been nominated for a 2025 Golden Globe will help. Additionally, check out his trailer for the special.

Before Foxx became widely known for his dramatic talent in films like Collateral, Ray (for which he won an Oscar), Django Unchained and more recently, The Burial and They Cloned Tyrone, Foxx was flexing his comedic chops in Hollywood. He was a star of the variety show In Living Color, led his own sitcom The Jamie Foxx Show and took to the stage in stand-up specials like Jamie Foxx: Straight From the Foxxhole, Jamie Foxx: I Might Need Security and Jamie Foxx Unleashed: Lost, Stolen and Leaked!

It’s also worth noting that after Foxx’s new comedy special, his fans can look forward to seeing him in the new action comedy, Back in Action alongside Cameron Diaz on January 17, 2025. The movie reunites the Any Given Sunday stars.

Once again, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was… is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix. So if you’re interested in watching, you’ll need a subscription to the streaming service. Currently, Netflix offers a few options for would-be subscribers.