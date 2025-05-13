Netflix adds ‘hilariously disturbing’ new TV show from popular stand-up Tom Segura

Tom Segura has been a fixture on Netflix with his various stand-up specials on the streamer, but now he stars in his very own Netflix TV show, Bad Thoughts, which is now streaming on the platform.

The official description of the show from Netflix reads: “A collection of hilariously disturbing stories that push the boundaries of decency in ways only Tom Segura could imagine.” From watching the trailer (available at the end of the story) it feels like a mix of Black Mirror and I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson.

Segura stars in all of the vignettes, joined in the series by Robert Iler, Daniella Pineda, Arturo Castro, Bobby Lee, Nic Novicki, Johnny Pemberton, Rachel Bloom, Kirk Fox and Christina Pazsitsky. There are six episodes in total in the show.

As of publication, there are no reviews for Bad Thoughts, though in a promo clip for the series Segura decided to have his mom watch some clips from it to get her thoughts. Let’s just say she may not be adding it to her queue any time soon, but that is by design for this raunchy, offbeat series. You can check out that video directly below:

Bad Thoughts | Tom Segura’s Mom Reviews His New Series | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

If you, however, are eager to watch Bad Thoughts, all episodes are now available to stream, but of course a Netflix subscription is necessary. If you are not a Netflix subscriber, the streaming service offers both ad-free and ad-supported plans.

As mentioned, Segura has been a recurring fixture on Netflix with his stand-up specials. He currently has three specials available on Netflix — Tom Segura: Disgraceful, Tom Segura: Ball Hog and Tom Segura: Sledgehammer. In addition to his stand-up, Segura is known for his podcast, 2 Bears, 1 Cave with Tom Segura and Bert Kreischer.

This is just one of the many new comedies that Netflix has available to stream. Also bonkers is Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney and Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, where the former late night host is feted by his friends and colleagues in hilarious fashion. A bit less out there are options like The Four Seasons and Nonnas. You can also check out our list of best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies.

As promised, here's the trailer for Bad Thoughts: