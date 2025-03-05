Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney: release date, host, trailer and everything we know about the talk show

We’ve got a new late night host, as John Mulaney enters the fray with a new, live talk show airing weekly on Netflix, Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney.

Mulaney set the internet abuzz with his wacky take on a talk show Everybody’s in LA in 2024, which was a week-long series of episodes that coincided with the 2024 Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival. Fans of the stand-up were interested in Mulaney doing more with the format, and Netflix has obliged them with this new talk show.

What can we expect from Mulaney’s talk show? Here’s everything that we know about Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney.

Netflix will debut Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney on Wednesday, March 12, at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT. It will air new episodes every Wednesday for 12 consecutive weeks, which should take it through May 28.

As a Netflix original series, you must have a Netflix subscription if you want to watch Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney.

Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney host

The title gives it away, but John Mulaney is the host of Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney.

Mulaney is one of the most popular stand-up comedians of recent years, with specials that include The Comeback Kid, Kid Gorgeous at Radio City and John Mulaney: Baby J (all of which are streaming on Netflix); he won Emmys for Kid Gorgeous and Baby J.

Mulaney is also an acclaimed writer, breaking out as a writer on Saturday Night Live and helping to create and write shows and specials like Documentary Now, Oh, Hello on Broadway and John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch. He also wrote a sitcom titled Mulaney, which lasted just one season.

As an actor, Mulaney’s notable credits include Oh, Hello on Broadway, voicing Spider-Ham in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Big Mouth and The Bear. He is also a member of SNL’s Five-Timer club, meaning he’s hosted five or more times.

In addition to Mulaney, reports indicate that Richard Kind (Only Murders in the Building season 4) will return as Mulaney’s sidekick on the show, as will the delivery robot Saymo.

Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney premise

For those that watched Everybody’s in LA, you know that Mulaney tweaked with the traditional late-night talk show format. Each night he decided he wanted to focus on a particular topic that dealt with Los Angeles, including occasionally taking calls from everyday people. However, conversations would often veer into a range of directions, sometimes having nothing to do with the designated topic.

Reports say that Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney will continue to mix celebrities with experts in various fields, but the subject is not expected to be Los Angeles. When the premiere date was announced, Mulaney had this to say when he described the show:

“We will be live globally with no delay. We will never be relevant. We will never be your source for news. We will always be reckless. Netflix will always provide us with data that we will ignore.”

So what that all means we’ll just have to wait and see.

Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney guests

Mulaney is expected to bring on a number of celebrities to talk whatever the host feels like talking about on a given night. At this time no guests have been announced for the show, but we’ll update this page as that becomes available.

Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney trailer

In true Mulaney fashion, the trailer for Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney is just a little off and stranger than what you’d normally see. See what I mean by watching the trailer directly below: