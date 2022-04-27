Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers — release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers are making their comeback as the animated chipmunk duo return to our screens after their iconic show ended in 1990.

The original series first aired in 1989 and centred on the chipmunks Chip and Dale, who start a detective agency called Rescue Rangers with their friends, Gadget Hackwrench, Monterey Jack and Zipper. The gang would often find themselves facing off against villains while solving crimes.

Now, the pint-sized detectives must reunite to take on another case to save their friend’s life in Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers.

Here’s everything we know about Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers…

Chip n' Dale: Rescue Rangers poster. (Image credit: Disney+)

Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers will be available to watch on Disney Plus on Friday, May 20, 2022.

Walt Disney Studios announced the news in February 2022 with the Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers poster, along with the caption: “It's not a reboot. It's a comeback. Chip 'n Dale: #RescueRangers, an all-new, never-done-before, completely 100% Original movie (based on pre-existing IP owned by Disney), streaming May 20 on @DisneyPlus.”

Who will be in the cast of Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers?

A star-studded cast is set to join the hybrid live-action/CG animated comedy, including John Mulaney as Chip, Andy Samberg as Dale, KiKi Layne, Will Arnett, Eric Bana, Flula Borg and Dennis Haysbert.

In addition, Keegan-Michael Key, Tress MacNeille, Tim Robinson, Seth Rogen, J.K. Simmons and Chris Parnell have also been announced as part of the cast.

What is the Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers plot?

An official Walt Disney Studio synopsis reads: “In Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, Chip and Dale are living amongst cartoons and humans in modern-day Los Angeles, but their lives are quite different now. It has been decades since their successful television series was canceled, and Chip (voice of Mulaney) has succumbed to a life of suburban domesticity as an insurance salesman.

“Dale (voice of Sandberg), meanwhile, has had CGI surgery and works the nostalgia convention circuit, desperate to relive his glory days. When a former castmate mysteriously disappears, Chip and Dale must repair their broken friendship and take on their Rescue Rangers detective personas once again to save their friend’s life.”

Is there a trailer?

You can watch the trailer below which features many exciting Disney character Easter eggs — how many can you spot?