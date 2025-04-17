It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the comedy series

The longest-running sitcom in American TV history returns for another season, as It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 brings the gang back together.

Having officially been on air for 20 years (the show premiered back in 2005), It’s Always Sunny remains a fan favorite, but is also continuing to expand its audience, as it recently had a crossover episode in Abbott Elementary season 4. That episode was shown from Abbott’s perspective, but in this new season, we’ll get to see how that played out from the Sunny crew’s point of view.

That’s just one thing to look forward to with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17. Read on below for more information on the latest season.

Spend summer with It’s Always Sunny, as season 17 of the sitcom premieres on Wednesday, July 9, on FX and streaming on Hulu. And we know that the first episode is going to be the crossover with Abbott Elementary.

You can watch It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia live on FX if you have a traditional pay-TV provider or live TV streaming services that carry the cable channel, including Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. You can also watch the show on demand on Hulu.

For those in the UK, we’re waiting to confirm UK premiere plans for It’s Always Sunny season 17, but past seasons of the show are streaming on Netflix.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 cast

The whole gang is back for season 17, with Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson and Danny Devito up to even more antics.

While It’s Always Sunny truly launched the careers of Day, Howerton, McElhenney and Olson, they have also been able to do other projects while keeping things rolling on the FX series.

Day has appeared in a number of movies, most recently I Want You Back and The Super Mario Bros. Movie. He is also set to star in the upcoming movie Summer of 69.

Howerton recently received wide acclaim for a dramatic turn in the indie movie BlackBerry.

McElhenney has starred in the Apple TV Plus series Mythic Quest, which unfortunately was recently cancelled, but has also made headlines teaming with Ryan Reynolds to co-own the Wrexham AFC football club in Wales, the journey of which is chronicled in the FX docuseries Welcome to Wrexham.

Olson, meanwhile, stars in the new ABC crime drama High Potential, which received good reviews and has already been picked up for High Potential season 2.

DeVito, of course, is a Hollywood legend, having starred in favorites like Batman Returns, Matilda and, more recently, Migration.

As of right now, the only other notable cast members that we know about are the Abbott Elementary cast that will appear as part of the crossover episode. That is likely to include Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph and William Stanford Davis.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 plot

Here is the synopsis for It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17:

“Seventeen seasons on, Ronald 'Mac' MacDonald, Charlie Kelly, Dennis Reynolds, Dee Reynolds and Frank Reynolds return to shamelessly shed their ‘niche’ label for grander aspirations.

“They’ll exploit cross-network promotion to increase their market share; they’ll scapegoat one of their own to avoid a PR backlash; they’ll risk everything for a handshake with the Saudis; they’ll bend the laws with side hustles to pad their pockets; and they’ll change everything about themselves to appeal to a broader audience.

“And sure, like any corporate goon, the Gang craves money and parasitic social privileges. That’s been plain since 2005. But they’re also human beings. They crave love… respect… conditional freedom… constant adulation… histrionic amounts of attention… non-stop gratification… and unfiltered, slaphappy eroticism.

“In season 17, they’ll chase them all down.

“And the money. Obviously, the money. They don’t want to spend the rest of their lives working like dogs.”

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 trailer

Watch the first teaser trailer for It’s Always Sunny season 17, which particularly focuses on the Abbott Elementary crossover that will kick off the new season.