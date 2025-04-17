Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 8 — release date, teaser, cast and everything we know about the reality series
For over 15 years, America has been entertained by all the fist-pumping and GTL antics of the cast of the original Jersey Shore series, and this year Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 8 celebrates 15 years of the crew. That means Pauly D., Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro are all along for the ride in the new episodes in some capacity, and with them all on board, some entertaining moments are sure to follow.
The new season sees this chosen family take some interesting trips, including what looks to be to a chicken farm. We'll reserve judgment on that until we know more.
Here's everything we know about the new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 8.
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 8 release date
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is back with the new season on Thursday, May 29, at 8 pm ET/PT on MTV.
For those that don't have traditional cable/satellite television, you can watch MTV on live TV services such as Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. Episodes become available to stream on-demand via the MTV website and app. Season 8 is also expected to become available to stream on Paramount Plus, joining previous seasons. However, following a pattern, we believe season 8 episodes will make it to the streamer after the entire season airs on TV first.
In the UK, episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stream on Paramount Plus, although we don't yet know when season 8 episodes will hit the platform. Once we know more, we can pass along the update.
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premise
The core of the series follows the stars of the original Jersey Shore show as they travel on vacation. They go to various locations, often accompanied by their significant others and children, and dive into the hijinks that fans have come to associate the cast with over the years. As more details about season 8 are revealed, we'll pass along the update.
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 8 cast
All of the crew is back for more fun and drama this season. That includes Pauly D., Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. Of course, the cast members are joined by their spouses and loved ones. What we don't know is whether every cast member will attend every trip. As in seasons prior, that's a mystery that unfolds as the episodes go along.
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 8 teaser
While we wait for an official season 8 trailer, check out this teaser announcing the season.
