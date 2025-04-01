Rick and Morty season 8: release date and everything we know about the animated series

By published

Get ready for more interdimensional adventures with Ricky and Morty.

Morty and Rick holding a fragmented Easter egg in Rick and Morty
(Image credit: Adult Swim)

The adventures of Rick and Morty continue this summer as Adult Swim prepares to launch Rick and Morty season 8.

The animated series about a mad scientist, his grandson and their family traveling across different galaxies and dimensions is absolutely beloved for its hilarious and crazy storylines, while simultaneously offering some pointed commentary in an entertaining package. And while we’re only heading into season 8, Rick and Morty is already renewed through season 12, meaning there are plenty of more adventures to come.

But let’s focus on what we can expect from Rick and Morty season 8. Get all the details we know right now on the new season directly below.

Rick and Morty season 8 release date

Rick and Morty season 8 debuts on Sunday, May 25, at 11 pm ET/PT on Adult Swim in the US.

In order to watch Rick and Morty season 8 when it airs, you must have access to Adult Swim (aka Cartoon Network) through either a traditional pay-TV provider or a live TV streaming service (Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV).

For those that have cut the cord on live TV, we do already know when and where Rick and Morty season 8 is going to be streaming, as episodes of the animated series’ latest season will land on Hulu and Max in the US starting September 1. Until then, you can stream all past seasons of Rick and Morty on Hulu and Max.

At this time we don’t have a confirmed UK release date for Rick and Morty season 8, though new episodes of past seasons have aired on E4 just a couple of days after they aired in the US. All seven seasons are available on Netflix in the UK.

Rick and Morty season 8 cast

The voice cast for Rick and Morty are all expected to be back for this new season. That includes Ian Cardoni as Rick, Harry Belden as Morty, Spencer Grammer as Summer Smith, Sarah Chalke as Beth Smith and Chris Parnell as Jerry Smith.

As always, we expect there to be a number of notable guest stars and recurring voice actors for the new season, but at this time no info is available on who will be lending their talents to this new season.

Rick and Morty season 8 plot

There are no specific plot details for Rick and Morty season 8 at this time, but we can expect more intergalactic hijinx from the Smith family.

While most episodes work as standalone episodes, there have been some overarching plotlines, including Evil Morty, Rick Prime and the two Beths. However, the Rick Prime storyline appeared to conclude in season 7, along with Evil Morty’s (though there’s always the possibility of him coming back). There was no cliffhanger ending to season 7, so at least initially things may just stick with the standalone format.

We did get a brief tease of what one of those episodes in the teaser (available below), which sees Rick and Morty investigate an Easter Market in Germany and then coming across “Space Christians.”

Rick and Morty season 8 trailer

There is no official trailer for Rick and Morty season 8 at this point, but as we mentioned a teaser for the new season was shared giving a sneak peek at a scene from one episode. Watch it right here:

Rick and Morty | Season 8 Teaser | May 25 | adult swim - YouTube Rick and Morty | Season 8 Teaser | May 25 | adult swim - YouTube
Watch On
CATEGORIES
Michael Balderston
Michael Balderston

Michael Balderston is a DC-based entertainment and assistant managing editor for What to Watch, who has previously written about the TV and movies with TV Technology, Awards Circuit and regional publications. Spending most of his time watching new movies at the theater or classics on TCM, some of Michael's favorite movies include Casablanca, Moulin Rouge!, Silence of the Lambs, Children of Men, One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest and Star Wars. On the TV side he enjoys Only Murders in the Building, Yellowstone, The Boys, Game of Thrones and is always up for a Seinfeld rerun. Follow on Letterboxd.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about tv shows
Will (Crew Morrow) looks dejected in The Bold and the Beautiful

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: is Will in danger?
Ema helps searing the woods with the police and looks upset

Caught episode 3 recap: Is Martina dead?
Will (Crew Morrow) looks dejected in The Bold and the Beautiful

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: is Will in danger?
See more latest
Most Popular
Promo image of the 2024 Boston Red Sox lined up on the field in The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox
The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox — release date, trailer and everything we know about the sports documentary
Great British Railway Journeys season 16
Great British Railway Journeys season 16: release date, destinations, host, exclusive interview and everything we know
New York Yankees&#039; Aaron Judge at bat
How to watch MLB Tuesday 2025 on TBS and Max
Torrance Coombs, Kathryn Davis in Hearts Around the Table: Kiki&#039;s Fourth Ingredient
Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie
Luke Kirby in Etoile
Étoile: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the new Amy Sherman-Palladino series
Kate in a red dress smiling to the camera as she sits on the set of Life Stories.
Kate Garraway's Life Stories 2025: release date, guests and everything we know
Death in Paradise season 14 episode 8 DI Mervin Wilson
Death in Paradise season 15: everything we know
Tribe with Bruce Parry
Tribe with Bruce Parry: everything we know
Jake Epstein, Stephanie Bennett in Hearts Around the Table: Josh&#039;s Third Serving
Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie
Mount Etna erupting
Volcano with Dara Ó Briain: release date and everything we know
News
Stay updated by following
What to Watch