Rick and Morty season 8: release date and everything we know about the animated series

The adventures of Rick and Morty continue this summer as Adult Swim prepares to launch Rick and Morty season 8.

The animated series about a mad scientist, his grandson and their family traveling across different galaxies and dimensions is absolutely beloved for its hilarious and crazy storylines, while simultaneously offering some pointed commentary in an entertaining package. And while we’re only heading into season 8, Rick and Morty is already renewed through season 12, meaning there are plenty of more adventures to come.

But let’s focus on what we can expect from Rick and Morty season 8. Get all the details we know right now on the new season directly below.

Rick and Morty season 8 debuts on Sunday, May 25, at 11 pm ET/PT on Adult Swim in the US.

In order to watch Rick and Morty season 8 when it airs, you must have access to Adult Swim (aka Cartoon Network) through either a traditional pay-TV provider or a live TV streaming service (Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV).

For those that have cut the cord on live TV, we do already know when and where Rick and Morty season 8 is going to be streaming, as episodes of the animated series’ latest season will land on Hulu and Max in the US starting September 1. Until then, you can stream all past seasons of Rick and Morty on Hulu and Max.

At this time we don’t have a confirmed UK release date for Rick and Morty season 8, though new episodes of past seasons have aired on E4 just a couple of days after they aired in the US. All seven seasons are available on Netflix in the UK.

Rick and Morty season 8 cast

The voice cast for Rick and Morty are all expected to be back for this new season. That includes Ian Cardoni as Rick, Harry Belden as Morty, Spencer Grammer as Summer Smith, Sarah Chalke as Beth Smith and Chris Parnell as Jerry Smith.

As always, we expect there to be a number of notable guest stars and recurring voice actors for the new season, but at this time no info is available on who will be lending their talents to this new season.

Rick and Morty season 8 plot

There are no specific plot details for Rick and Morty season 8 at this time, but we can expect more intergalactic hijinx from the Smith family.

While most episodes work as standalone episodes, there have been some overarching plotlines, including Evil Morty, Rick Prime and the two Beths. However, the Rick Prime storyline appeared to conclude in season 7, along with Evil Morty’s (though there’s always the possibility of him coming back). There was no cliffhanger ending to season 7, so at least initially things may just stick with the standalone format.

We did get a brief tease of what one of those episodes in the teaser (available below), which sees Rick and Morty investigate an Easter Market in Germany and then coming across “Space Christians.”

Rick and Morty season 8 trailer

There is no official trailer for Rick and Morty season 8 at this point, but as we mentioned a teaser for the new season was shared giving a sneak peek at a scene from one episode. Watch it right here: