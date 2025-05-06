Love Island USA season 7: release date, latest news and everything we know about the reality TV series

With Love Island USA season 6 serving as the best season of the show in our opinion, the hit summer series is back with Love Island USA season 7. Needless to say the new cast has some big shoes to fill.

Thankfully, the new contestants on the hunt for love (and the prize at the conclusion of the season) have Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix back to host and guide their experience.

Here’s everything we know about Love Island USA season 7.

Love Island USA season 7 premieres on June 3 exclusively on on Peacock.

For those interested in watching episodes as they air in the US, you’ll need a subscription to the streaming service. Peacock currently offers several options for would-be subscribers.

While we don’t have a UK release date for the new season yet, we anticipate the new season will join previous Love Island USA seasons on ITVX. Once we know more information, we’ll pass along the update.

Love Island USA season 7 cast

As of publication, the only casting news we have pertains to Ariana Madix returning to host season 7. Since the infamous Scandoval hit the fan, Madix’s stardom has risen to new heights. In addition to this hosting job, she was a contestant on Dancing with the Stars season 32, starred as Roxie Hart in the Broadway production of Chicago and had roles in TV and film.

Once more information is released about the Islanders competing, we'll pass along the update. We wonder if season 7 contestants will be able to hold a candle to the likes of season 6 winners Kordell and Serena, who we dubbed as two of the top reality TV stars of 2024.

Love Island USA premise

Here is the official synopsis of the overall series:

"Peacock Original Love Island USA, from ITV Entertainment, features a group of sexy singles on a search for love in a beautiful villa. Throughout their stay in a tropical oasis, Islanders will couple up to face new heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns than ever before. Temptations will rise and drama will ensue as new' bombshells' arrive, forcing Islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new."

Love Island USA season 7 trailer

A trailer for the new season has not yet debuted. However, you can check out this teaser clip below.