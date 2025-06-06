Love Island USA's Ace is my early favorite of season 7, no matter how 'messy' he may come off

We’re still in week one of Love Island USA season 7, and it’s already leaving quite the impression on me.

Coming into the new season, I felt the powers that be at Peacock had a big challenge in front of them, trying to recapture the magic that made Love Island USA season 6 so special. I dubbed last season the best in the show’s history, and the cast from it have become so wildly popular that a spinoff has been created to showcase them titled Love Island: Beyond the Villa.

Well, aside from Peacock rolling out the season 7 premiere episode nearly 45 minutes late and a certain misstep in casting, I have to say, I’m so far a fan of the new season. By and large, I like the season 7 cast. Although some of them don’t stick out all the time, and others are already making some questionable decisions, as a whole, Peacock has a good group.

That being said, in particular, I’ve become a fan of Ace Greene. He has a star quality about him you just can’t deny. I think it starts with Ace's chemistry with Chelley. Not to get too mushy, but whenever the two are on screen, I can’t help but smile because their courtship is downright cute.

Chelley and Ace on Love Island USA (Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

They may not be coupled with one another yet (as of publication), but their one-on-one conversations flow seamlessly, threaded together with flirtatious banter, megawatt smiles, infectious laughs and a few stolen kisses. It may be too early for some to call them frontrunners to land in the finals, but I’m doing it anyway. Given they individually have been hot commodities in the Villa, I’m just nervous someone’s head will turn or they won’t survive Casa Amor if they do indeed make it that far.

On that Chelley note, I have to applaud Ace for being so candid about his attraction to her right in the open. In the Love Island USA season 7 episode that debuted on June 5, he literally talked about his feelings for her, and Austin, with whom Chelley is coupled up with, was in earshot a few feet away. Yeah, a few fans likely found that rude, but I liked him being so bold.

Beyond Chelley, Ace is entertaining to watch as he’s not afraid to call something out if it seems questionable. Like his fascination with the dynamic between Jeremiah and Huda.

Huda and Jeremiah on Love Island USA (Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

From day one, Jeremiah and Huda have been attached at the hip. Despite them claiming they haven’t closed things off, they are only focused on each other. Heck, in the first challenge after the islanders coupled up, Jeremiah appeared incredibly bothered as he tried to find out who else Huda may have kissed while they were all blindfolded. The inquiry made other islanders raise an eyebrow, me too, as it was a bit early for anyone to develop so much attachment to get jealous.

Conversely, when Cierra arrived in the Villa and pulled Jeremiah for a one-on-one chat, Huda made sure to make herself visible to the duo, as if to ensure their conversation was above board. Huda even cut their conversation short.

Then, during the invasive get-to-know-you game, again in the Love Island USA season 7 episode from June 5, Huda revealed that she’s slept with two men on the same day, after the first guy didn’t “satisfy” her.

When the guys and girls separated to recap the game, Ace became Mr. Intrusive. Initially, Nic asked Jeremiah his thoughts on Huda's revelation. Jeremiah shrugged it off, as he slept with two girls in the same day, and he seemed to understand Huda’s rationale if the first guy didn’t please her. Then Ace chimed in, further inquiring how Jeremiah felt about her explanation, and Jeremiah claimed he wasn’t worried as they [women he’s been with] get to the “finish line.”

Ace on Love Island USA (Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Ace pressed the issue, wanting to know what would happen if Jeremiah slept with Huda and she claimed he didn’t get her to the “finish line.” An annoyed Jeremiah replied he wasn’t worried about it.

Not knowing when to let up, Ace threw out the hypothetical that it’s possible Huda told the first guy in her past situation that it was great, insinuating Huda may falsely give Jeremiah a glowing review. Jeremiah dismissed the interrogation and looked beyond annoyed and more agitated.

Later, alone with Taylor, Ace questioned Jeremiah’s intentions. Ace went so far as to accuse Jeremiah of love bombing Huda and playing it safe.

Now, many social media users have accused Ace of being messy for offering his two cents on Jeremiah and Huda. As much as I like Ace, I have to agree. However, I can’t act like I haven’t questioned if Jeremiah and Huda were moving too fast. As a viewer at home, it seems as if they are, so it was nice to watch Ace also be suspicious and call it out. I wouldn’t make such moves in my everyday life, but given he’s on a reality TV show, Ace is doing a good job of keeping things entertaining.

I just hope Ace doesn’t push Jeremiah’s buttons too much in the future. He could be setting himself up for quite the clash.

Love Island USA season 7 streams exclusively in the US on Peacock.