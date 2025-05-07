Peacock is streaming the best new reality TV show I’ve seen this year

I'm guilty of being a reality TV buff. I’ve seen my fair share of unscripted shows, but I recently find myself taken with a brand-new Bravo series I stumbled across while looking through Peacock — Bravo's Love Hotel.

Now in full transparency, I knew the series was set to air this spring, so it wasn’t completely off my radar. However, between Love Island USA, Love Is Blind, Queens Court, Perfect Match and other dating shows, I kept thinking, "does the world really need one more?" Well, I’m here to say, the world needed Bravo’s Love Hotel.

The new series follows four Real Housewives cast members as they attempt to find love in the comforts of a breathtaking beach resort. Shannon Storms Beador (The Real Housewives of Orange County), Gizelle Bryant (The Real Housewives of Potomac), Ashley Darby (The Real Housewives of Potomac) and Luann de Lesseps (The Real Housewives of New York City) are all single and ready to mingle. It’s been a refreshing watch for a few reasons.

For starters, I enjoy the nuance of seeing divorcées date as they seem to have a better handle on what they should be avoiding and what qualities they should be prioritizing in a mate. It’s as if there’s this added level of maturity in the way they carry themselves in this reality TV setting that I can appreciate and respect.

Shannon Storms Beador, Gizelle Bryant and Luann de Lesseps in Bravo's Love Hotel (Image credit: Bravo)

Then there’s the sheer comedic factor, thanks primarily to Gizelle and Ashley. Say what you will about the duo’s antics on RHOP, and you can even fall in line behind those who critique some of the mess they find themselves in with their RHOP castmates, but on Bravo’s Love Hotel, they are funny. Their commentary about the dating pool, each other and their own desires in romance has gotten a number of laughs out of me. Their comments would classify as “fun shade” as they aren’t made to offend, but rather entertain.

While Luann’s remarks aren’t what I would call witty in the series, she too, adds humor just in the way she interacts with the gentleman suitors. Luann has a brazen way in how she approaches dating, which as a non-New Yorker, I was initially inclined to question, but I have come to find charming and comical.

Speaking of the gentleman suitors, I really am loving the fact that they allegedly don’t watch the Housewives franchises, so they seemingly have no preconceived notions about the reality stars. Now they’re all on a reality TV show, but the guys so far don’t come off as if they are chasing fame.

All in all, while many Bravo fans may find themselves fixated on The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16, The Valley season 2 and other shows currently in the weekly lineup, Bravo’s Love Hotel is the best new show from the network, and actually, the best show currently airing on the network.

For those interested in tuning in, Bravo’s Love Hotel airs live on Sunday on Bravo, and becomes available to stream the next day on Peacock.