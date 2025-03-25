Bravo’s Love Hotel: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the new reality TV series

The reality TV space is certainly not short on shows that center around love, and Bravo is adding another to the genre with Bravo’s Love Hotel. The series comes on the heels of shows like Love Island USA season 6, Love Is Blind season 8, Queens Court season 2 and The Bachelor season 29.

In the new series, four women from The Real Housewives world decide to take a deep dive in their search for romance and love, with the backdrop of Los Cabos, Mexico. Will they leave the beach town with a mate? Here’s everything we know about Bravo’s Love Hotel.

Bravo’s Love Hotel premieres on Sunday, April 27, at 9 pm ET/PT on Bravo, and the season consists of eight episodes. In the UK, the series airs on Hayu, but we don’t yet have a release date for it. Once we know more, we’ll pass along the update.

Episodes of Bravo’s Love Hotel air live on Bravo. For those who have cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television, Bravo is on live TV streaming services such as Fubo , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV . New episodes of the series also become available to stream on Peacock the day after they air for subscribers. In the UK, would-be viewers can anticipate watching new episodes of Bravo’s Love Hotel on Hayu .

Bravo’s Love Hotel cast

Gizelle Bryant, The Real Housewives of Potomac (Image credit: Shannon Finney/Bravo)

The inaugural season of the show features Shannon Storms Beador, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby and Luann de Lesseps. Beador is coming off The Real Housewives of Orange County season 18, while Bryant and Darby wrapped The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 at the top of March 2025. De Lesseps is the veteran Housewife among the bunch, having helped launch the first season of The Real Housewives of New York City back in 2008.

Bravo’s Love Hotel premise

Here is an official synopsis for the series:

"Some of The Real Housewives franchise’s most outgoing and entertaining personalities, including Shannon Storms Beador (The Real Housewives of Orange County) Gizelle Bryant (The Real Housewives of Potomac), Ashley Darby (The Real Housewives of Potomac) and Luann de Lesseps (The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy) come together for the ultimate lavish getaway in the hopes of finding true love.

"Beador, fresh off a very public and tumultuous breakup, is looking forward to playing the field and having fun yet also keeping an open heart and mind. Bryant, having just sent her daughters off to college, is now an empty nester and ready to make romance her new priority. Preparing for her divorce, Darby is diving back into the dating pool and looking to get over her self-described daddy issues. After two divorces during her time on The Real Housewives of New York City, de Lesseps is primed to meet her next great love, hoping the third time is the charm.

"Actor, writer and comedian Joel Kim Booster will lead the ladies on their quest for love as the Love Concierge.

"The Grand Velas Boutique Hotel in Los Cabos, Mexico, will be the luxurious backdrop for the eight-episode reality dating show where the ladies mix and mingle with a pool of successful suitors ready to sweep them off their feet. The women will decide who will check in and who will check out, and that is done with the coveted key to the Love Hotel. At the end of their time in paradise, the women must decide if they want to check out of the Love Hotel coupled up or check out solo, the way they arrived."

Bravo’s Love Hotel trailer

Check out the trailer for the new series below. Admittedly, I’m quite intrigued to watch.