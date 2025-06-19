The Real Housewives of London: cast and everything we know about the latest UK instalment of the reality TV franchise

You’ve met the The Real Housewives of Cheshire and The Real Housewives of Jersey, but now it’s time to meet another group of uber-glamorous and super-stylish women in the UK.

The Real Housewives of London will introduce us to six luxury-loving ladies who live in some of the capital’s most prestigious postcodes from Belgravia to Chelsea.

Here's what we know so far…

The latest instalment in the iconic franchise will launch exclusively on reality TV channel Hayu – which is available via Prime Video – later this year.

We will let you know when it’s due to be released.

The series is set against the backdrop of the capital's iconic skyline. (Image credit: Hayu)

Real Housewives of London – what to expect

Like other instalments in the franchise, you can expect the usual Real Housewives mix of fabulous lunches, coffee catch-ups, dinner parties, girls’ trips and lots of drama!

In the information given to us from Hayu, it says:

"These women balance ambition, family and fierce friendships – all while living life at full volume. Whether hosting lavish dinners, escaping to a Scottish castle, or rebuilding bonds over bottles of champagne, they’re navigating life, legacy and loyalty in a city where wealth whispers and grudges roar. With big personalities, deep histories, and no shortage of designer drama, the path to connection is never simple – but it’s always captivating."

Real Housewives of London – meet the cast

JULIET ANGUS

A wife and mum of two, Juliet is from Chicago but is now a resident of West London. She has already made waves in reality TV as a cast member on Ladies of London.

A social media influencer, global brand partner, stylist, and former fashion publicist, Juliet has carved out a reputation as a tastemaker on both sides of the Atlantic.

Juliet hails from America's 'Windy City'! (Image credit: Antony Jones/Getty Images for Hayu)

AMANDA CRONIN

This former model turned entrepreneur already has some Real Housewives connections because she’s close to Meredith Marks from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and Dorinda Medley from The Real Housewives of New York City.

She’s the founder of the Amanda Caroline Beauty skincare brand and runs aesthetics and wellness clinic The Secret Door in Belgravia.

A fixture on London’s elite social scene with a jet-set lifestyle, she has also has 27-year-old daughter who’s an artist…

Amanda has connections to some international housewives… (Image credit: Antony Jones/Getty Images for Hayu)

KAREN LODERICK-PEACE

If you watched The Real Housewives of Jersey, you will recognise Karen because she was a cast member on the show’s second series in 2022, so she is well-acquainted with the glamorous world of the Real Housewives franchise.

Born in Jamaica, she moved to the UK in her twenties and later met her husband Jeremy, the former chairman and owner of West Bromwich Albion F.C.

The couple share three children and own five luxurious properties across London, Jersey and Barbados. She is currently preparing to launch her own fashion label, reflecting her passion for style and design.

Karen used to be a real housewife of Jersey! (Image credit: Antony Jones/Getty Images for Hayu)

JULIET MAYHEW

This former Miss Galaxy Universe hails from Australia, but she moved to the UK when she was 12 and now lives in one of Chelsea’s most desirable neighbourhoods.

Married to ‘Tiggy’ with two teenage children, the actress turned creative producer is a committed philanthropist and she specialises in hosting immersive events through her successful event planning company – catering to some of the world’s most elite clients.

She also has a Real Housewives connection because she shares a close friendship with Caroline Stanbury from The Real Housewives of Dubai.

Australian-born Juliet is a former beauty queen! (Image credit: Antony Jones/Getty Images for Hayu)

PANTHEA PARKER

Born in Iran, Panthea moved to England at the age of four. She lives in North London with her husband Ed and their three children; she also has an adult son from her first marriage.

Known for her high-society lifestyle and formidable social circle, Panthea has embraced a life of glamour having been on the Mayfair scene since the 1990s where she was a fixture at Mayfair’s private members’ club Annabel’s where she could be seen partying with A-listers.

Iranian-born Panthea has lived in London since she was four years old. (Image credit: Antony Jones/Getty Images for Hayu)

NESSIE WELSCHINGER

Born and raised in London, Nessie shares her Chelsea family home – and a 500-year-old estate, nestled in the heart of the Cotswolds – with her husband Remy and their three children.

A former Global Head of Equity at Schroders, she now runs the renowned Chelsea Cake Company, boasting high-profile clientele including Queen Elizabeth II, having made one of her 90th birthday cakes.

Nessie also showcased her skills on Bake Off: The Professionals, further cementing her reputation in the world of patisserie.

Nessie's London born and bred! (Image credit: Antony Jones/Getty Images for Hayu)

The Real Housewives of London – is there a trailer?

Find out what the super-stylish and glam ladies get up to in the UK's capital! (Image credit: Antony Jones/Getty Images for Hayu)

Behind the scenes and more on The Real Housewives of London

This will be the 30th instalment in the iconic franchise which began with The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2006. The nineteenth season will premiere on July 10, 2025.

This was followed by other instalments including The Real Housewives of New York City, … Atlanta, … Beverly Hills, …Miami, …Dallas and … Salt Lake City.

There have also been some international instalments. As well as the UK series, there has been, to name but a few, The Real Housewives of Melbourne, …Sydney, …Auckland, …Toronto, …Athens, … Amsterdam, …Durban and …Nairobi!