The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the reality series

Attention is shifting back to the Washington, D.C., area as The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 ushers in new feuds, new drama and new friendships.

For viewers, this go-around of the season will be quite different as series OG Robyn Dixon and fan-favorite housewife Candiace Dillard Bassett exited the show at the end of The Real Housewives of Potomac season 8. Plus, some new ladies are front and center, so it should prove interesting to see where their allegiances lie when it comes to the Grande Dame of Potomac Karen Huger and fellow OG cast member Gizelle Bryant. So what else can you look forward to with the new episodes?

Here's everything we know about The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9.

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 premieres on Sunday, October 6, at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo.

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 is a Bravo original series, so new episodes air live on Bravo in the US. For those who have cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television, Bravo is available on live TV streaming services such as Fubo , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV . Additionally, Peacock provides next-day streaming of each episode.

In the UK, the new season is expected to join previous seasons on Hayu .

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 cast

Returning for season 9 are Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton. The ladies are joined by new housewives Stacey Rusch and Keiarna Stewart, and friends of the show, Jacqueline Blake and Jassi Rideaux.

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 plot

Here is a synopsis of what viewers can look forward to this season:

"The aftermath of the car accident and DUI charge is taking its toll on Karen Huger and her family. As she tries to pick up the pieces, the ladies want the 411, but getting the full story proves to be a challenge.

"Gizelle Bryant is thriving as she focuses on dating and building out the newly rebranded GNA Fusion, a wellness initiative in memory of her late father. After an emotional roller-coaster year, she's decided to mend some of her fractured relationships in the group, but the way she goes about it defies expectations.

"Ashley Darby is not playing any more games as she forges full steam ahead to get a divorce. She's throwing herself into the dating pool while balancing single motherhood, co-ownership of GNA and having lots of fun along the way.

"Although Wendy Osefo is retiring her professor hat, she's still Dr. Osefo in these Potomac streets, and she's heading to the White House. As she prepares to enter the 40 Club, Wendy is letting loose like never before and living her best life.

"Mia Thornton's life is what you'd call complicated. She's in the process of getting a divorce from Gordon while her relationship with her new man, radio personality Inc, is hotter than ever. If that wasn't enough, the ladies are questioning some of her actions, making it hard for her to know whom to trust in the group.

"Stacey Rusch has entered the Potomac chat and she's causing lots of chatter. She's a former QVC host and mother of an 8-year-old daughter, who, after 16 years of marriage, is divorcing her husband. As she enters this new phase in her life, she is struggling with the decision to date again and navigating a romantic relationship with her best friend, who is choosing celibacy over intimacy.

"Keiarna Stewart is trying to put the past behind her, but some wounds take longer to heal than others. While Keiarna works on building her relationship with the women, her plate is full. She's running her business and launching a new skincare line. At the same time, she's moving in with her man, Gregory, but things become challenging when his expectations are not met."

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 trailer

