The Real Housewives of Potomac season 8: everything we know about the reality series

In seven seasons, the ladies of Potomac, Maryland, have captivated fans with their romantic woes, big-shot career moves and of course, the epic shade they throw at one another. The powers that be hope to kick things up a notch with The Real Housewives of Potomac season 8.

Now show fans anticipating the new episodes are certainly hoping the new season will be a little heavier in the comedy amongst the cast and a little lighter on the intense drama. Last season’s blowup surrounding Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard Bassett’s husband Chris took the show in a very dark direction, and viewers hope the show returns back to the basics of sorts.

So what can you expect to see in the new episodes? Here’s everything we know about The RHOP season 8.

As of publication, a release date had not been set for the new episodes. However, as more information comes to light about the season 8 premiere, we’ll be sure to pass along the update. For now, you can catch up with seasons 1 through 7 over on Peacock (on Hayu in the UK).

By the way, did you catch Gizelle and Candiace on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 3? Talk about explosive.

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 cast

After the season 7 ending news surrounding Juan Dixon and his "inappropriate" interactions with another woman, there was much speculation surrounding whether or not RHOP OG Robyn would return to the series. Many fans questioned how she could hide Juan’s actions from the Bravo cameras, yet continually call into question the “realness” being shown as it pertains to fellow castmates.

Well, according to a recent interview from The Grand Dame herself, Karen Huger (who is expected to be in the season 8 cast), Robyn is returning to the show for the new season. However, Karen didn’t make note of whether or not Robyn would be a full-time housewife or friend of the show. Take a look at the interview below.

In addition to Karen and Robyn, Gizelle Bryant, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Ashley Darby, Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton are all suspected to be returning for season 8.

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 premise

Specific details about season 8 storylines haven’t been announced. However, at the heart of RHOP is a show about a group of "friends" in the Washington, DC area suburbs who laugh together, share together and occasionally, fight with each other, but manage to move forward as the official Housewives of Potomac.

Again, one big plotline to be watching for in the new episodes is the fallout of the Juan Dixon story. Will Robyn set the record straight with her cast mates? Will she shed more on the ups and downs of her marriage to Juan? Viewers will have to stay tuned.

We’ll pass along updates with storylines for season 8 as we get official word.

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 trailer

As the ladies are still in production for the new season, a trailer is not yet available. When one is released, we’ll place the video clip here.

How to watch The Real Housewives of Potomac

RHOP is a Bravo original series, so new episodes air live on Bravo in the US. For those that have cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television, Bravo is available on live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV .

Additionally, Peacock provides next-day streaming of each episode.

UK viewers can anticipate watching new episodes with a subscription to Hayu.