Gizelle Bryant leaves Pepsi in tears on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

So far in The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 3, Gizelle Bryant and Porsha Williams have proven themselves to be quite the dynamic duo. Their light shade toward other castmates and their banter with each other has left many show fans crying from laughter. Some have even called for the pair to do more content together. Unfortunately, for Gizelle, her recent resurgence among loyal viewers of the Housewives franchise hit a snag after the episode titled "Oh Bottle, Where Art Thou?" aired on Thursday, April 6.

It all started when Gizelle approached lead concierge Pepsi about the whereabouts of her missing bottle of Clase Azul tequila. Up until this point, she had taken it with her on the group’s yacht outing and had a few shots of the beverage at the vacation home, but then the bottle magically disappeared. Pepsi wasn’t sure where the item went, but through their conversation, the idea was presented that perhaps one of the other ladies took it.

That was all Gizelle needed to hear, as she spent the rest of the episode interrogating her fellow housemates (sans Porsha) about whether or not they took the tequila. For the most part, the other ladies blew off her accusations. However, when Gizelle announced she wanted to search their rooms, that’s when the chaos began, specifically between her and her Real Housewives of Potomac co-star Candiace Dillard Bassett.

As soon as Gizelle proposed the idea of a search during lunch, Candiace shot down the notion. While Gizelle understood why Candiace wouldn’t want her going through her things given the two’s history, Gizelle proposed that producers and then Pepsi be the ones to look in Candiace’s room.

By the time the women returned from lunch to their home, Gizelle behaved as if she was the lead detective of this investigation and demanded that producers, with the help of Pepsi, search her rival’s things. Candiace by now had enough of Gizelle’s insinuation that she was a thief, and the two get into a big blowup.

Enter Pepsi. After a few days of being around the ladies and hearing all the arguments, he seemingly had enough. During his confessional interview, Pepsi broke down in tears feeling overwhelmed by all the constant bickering and this recent argument over liquor that retails anywhere from $100-$200.

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip fans are furious with Gizelle

Viewers have expressed outrage over seeing Pepsi cry, and have placed the blame for his tears on Gizelle. Check out what they’ve been saying on Twitter.

I will never forgive Gizelle for being responsible for breaking Pepsi 🥺 #RHUGT #RHUGT3

The problem with screaming theft during a vacation is that at the end of the day it's the employees that will end up being blamed. Gizelle needs to cut this shit out. They broke Pepsi 😢 #RHUGT #RHUGT3

Gizelle… you can literally find Clase Azul anywhere. YOU'RE DOING WAY TOO MUCH. It's only $100 #RHUGT #RHUGT3

Gizelle, you made Pepsi cry…. #RHUGT3 #RHUGT

Only Gizelle could create a stolen bottle of Clase Azul tequila storyline out of thin air #RHUGT3 she even has Pepsi stressed tf out

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 3 continues to debut new episodes on Peacock.