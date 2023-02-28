The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 3: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know

In some good news for those that can't get enough of the Real Housewives franchise, the time has finally come for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 3.

The Bravo-linked series RHUGT is a Peacock original, which has thus far featured some popular housewives like Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga and Real Housewives of Orange County stars Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson. The reality show is part of a lineup of several popular Peacock shows that have managed to hook subscribers, from Bel-Air to Poker Face to The Best Man: The Final Chapters to Love Island USA, the streamer has quite a few must-watch programs.

So who's joining RHUGT season 3 and what can fans look forward to? Here's everything we know about the new episodes.

The new season of the series premieres with the first three episodes on Thursday, March 23, on Peacock in the US.

RHUGT season 3 is set to premiere on Hayu (opens in new tab) in the UK.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 3 trailer

From the look of things, the Housewives aren't holding any punches when it comes to their counterparts from other cities. Check out the trailer.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 3 premise

Here is the official synopsis of RHUGT season 3:

"The third season of Peacock Original The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip features a new group of fan-favorite Housewives as they head to Thailand for the trip of a lifetime. The season three cast includes Housewives Candiace Dillard Bassett and Gizelle Bryant of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton of The Real Housewives of Miami, Heather Gay and Whitney Rose of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Leah McSweeney of The Real Housewives of New York City and Porsha Williams The Real Housewives of Atlanta."

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 3 cast

Candiace Dillard Bassett (Image credit: Aaron Davidson/Bravo)

Featured in RHUGT season 3 are some current and former stars of the franchise that have quite the fanbase. Fresh off the heels of The Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 are Candiace Dillard Bassett and Gizelle Bryant. The two aren't exactly besties and are currently feuding.

Then there's Heather Gay and Whitney Rose of Salt Lake City. The duo, who happen to be cousins, started off in their city as great friends. However, by the end of season 3 of their show, they wound up as enemies. It looks like the opposing sides are letting their beef spill over into the RHUGT.

Now perhaps the closest pair in this new season are Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton of The Real Housewives of Miami. The best friends have been super close for years and hope to not let any of the other ladies drive a wedge between them.

Lastly, joining the new RHUGT cast are Porsha Williams and Leah McSweeney from The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of New York, respectively. For the former, she was a peach holder for eight seasons, and for the latter, she held a golden apple for two seasons.

How to watch The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 3

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is a Peacock Original series. Those hoping to watch need to have a subscription to Peacock. Currently, the streamer offers a few different subscription options.

UK fans of the show need a subscription to Hayu to tune in to the new season.