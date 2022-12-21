The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the reality series

After 14 years, Teresa Giudice is still carrying the New Jersey franchise of the hit Real Housewives on her back. Whether you rally in her camp of supporters or not, her family drama has long been front and center on Bravo. That continues to be the case for The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13.

The brand new season once again pits Teresa against her brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa, except this time, the feud reaches a fever pitch that sees family members crossing cringeworthy boundaries.

Even with the Guidice/Gorga rivalry serving as the main event, there are other things going on in Jersey that are sure to make viewers tune in. There are even two new housewives in the mix that look to make a name for themselves in the new season.

Check out what else you can expect from The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 premieres in the US on Tuesday, February 7, on Bravo. The debut episode becomes available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Although we are waiting on confirmation about a UK release rollout, we imagine that the series will follow suit with other Bravo programming and become available on Hayu (opens in new tab). Once we have more information, we'll pass along an update.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 trailer

We have to say, the ladies in New Jersey are never boring. Take a peek at the explosive trailer for the latest season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 premise

As we previously mentioned, the feud between Teresa, Joe and Melissa serves as the anchor for this season's drama. While Teresa tries to plan a dream wedding to her then-fiancé Luis Ruelas, Melissa and Joe find themselves bothered by what they perceive to be snubs (one such snub is the fact Melissa wasn't invited to be a part of the wedding party). The minor issues are only exacerbated by the fact Joe and Luis have some heated confrontations, and an infidelity rumor about Melissa makes its rounds among the group of women.

In terms of Dolores, she is no longer grieving for her breakup with David. In fact, she has a brand-new boyfriend, and things appear to be getting serious. Unfortunately for her this go around, her new beau isn't too keen on having her ex-husband and friend Frank so heavily involved in her day-to-day life.

On a Margaret and Jennifer front, the two have their metaphorical knives out and they are sharper than ever as they continue to go after each other. The pair are like oil and water, and it seems they'll keep taking swipes at each other's marriages and personal lives, staying on trend for them since Jennifer's arrival on the show.

Speaking of arrivals, Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda are the newest housewives to arrive on the scene, and their personalities are anything but boring. They'll likely ruffle their fair share of feathers in season 13.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 cast

In this new season of the show, it's mostly returning vets as the series regulars. This includes Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Jennifer Aydin, Margaret Josephs and Dolores Catania. Joining these women are newcomers Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda. Season 12 regular Jackie Goldschneider returns as a friend of the show alongside new reality star, Jennifer Fessler.

Image 1 of 9 Melissa Gorga (Image credit: Andrew Eccles/Bravo)

Jackie Goldschneider (Image credit: Andrew Eccles/Bravo)

Danielle Cabral (Image credit: Andrew Eccles/Bravo)

Dolores Catania (Image credit: Andrew Eccles/Bravo)

Jennifer Aydin (Image credit: Andrew Eccles/Bravo)

Jennifer Fessler (Image credit: Andrew Eccles/Bravo)

Margaret Josephs (Image credit: Andrew Eccles/Bravo)

Rachel Fuda (Image credit: Andrew Eccles/Bravo)

Teresa Giudice (Image credit: Andrew Eccles/Bravo)



How to watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is a Bravo Original series, so it airs live on Bravo in the US. For those that have cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television, Bravo is available on live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Additionally, Peacock provides next-day streaming of each episode for premium subscribers.

UK would-be viewers can anticipate watching new episodes with a subscription to Hayu.