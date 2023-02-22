Danielle, Real Housewives of New Jersey newcomer, sparks mixed reactions

Two new women joined The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13, taking over main cast duties from the now demoted to "Friend" Jackie Goldschneider: Rachel Fuda and Danielle Cabral. While both ladies have already dipped their toe into the franchise's signature drama, Danielle in particular is catching fans' attention — in ways both good and bad.

While the February 21 episode mostly revolves around the RHONJ "Househusbands" and the never-ending family drama between Teresa, Luis, Melissa and Joe, Danielle pops up for a day date with Melissa to learn tricks of the fashion trade from the "Envy by Melissa Gorga" owner (after all, it wouldn't be a housewife's debut season if she didn't launch her side business on national TV), gossip about why she didn't invite Jackie to that mozzarella party last episode and discuss her own family estrangement.

In parallel with what's been going on in the Gorga-Guidice camp, Danielle tells Melissa how she hasn't spoken to her own brother or sister-in-law for the past two years because he made fun of her Instagram videos (seriously) and she butted into their wedding planning. The RHONJ rookie delved further into the pain of the estrangement later in the episode when her parents came over for an at-home art show featuring the works of Danielle's young daughter.

Some viewers were moved by Danielle's sibling struggles, with one fan taking to Twitter (opens in new tab) to write: "Danielle and her family opening up about their family issues and how they struggle with it was really brave and I love how vulnerable they were being." Another agreed (opens in new tab), posting: "I really like Danielle. Her estrangement with her brother and SIL really hit home. Real jersey girl."

However, others are worried that Danielle's casting is going to bring around some reality show deja vu: "The new Danielle copied Teresa's dysfunctional family storyline," one viewer wrote (opens in new tab). Another griped (opens in new tab): "Danielle is very much like Teresa and not in a good way! Her telling half the story about her fam issues to Melissa and wouldn't have mentioned the [extra] sh*t talkin she did during planning [that] was the REAL reason she was excluded if Mel hadn't said something was missing."

Fans react to Danielle, Real Housewives of New Jersey newcomer

Here's what people are saying about the new RHONJ housewife on social media:

Teresa friend Danielle is a great addition to #RHONJ The show needs more Jerseylicious girls to rid the Gorga’s and their yearly Teresa storylines! pic.twitter.com/M3p5S9CNIHFebruary 22, 2023 See more

Not Danielle having the same storyline as Teresa… If Bravo brings on her sister-in-law as a housewife I am DONE. I can’t do this storyline anymore. #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/QfpNnYZSCKFebruary 22, 2023 See more

If I’ve gotta decide outta the newbies THUS far, I’ma give the entertainment Housewife value to Danielle. Rachel could get there with a bit more work…#RHONJFebruary 22, 2023 See more

Danielle is coming in and challenging the cast be authentic. She is a whirlwind of realness. Rachel sharing her pregnancy struggles has outshined Melissa in 5 minutes with authenticity. #rhonjFebruary 22, 2023 See more

Danielle is just as brainless as Teresa 😂 😂 😂 #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/nhHRIdRaR7February 22, 2023 See more

I am loving Danielle and her family so much. Danielle could single handedly replace Jackie, Melissa and Marge. The brunette I’m not too crazy about, maybe in time.🤷‍♀️ #RHONJFebruary 22, 2023 See more

Only a few episodes in,and I already know that I do not like Danielle. Last week it was that nonsense about how hot her husband is? She’s just trying way too hard. It’s actually hard to watch and anyone who is friends with Teresa is not someone I can respect 🤷🏻‍♀️. #RHONJFebruary 22, 2023 See more

Danielle has been a GREAT addition to #RHONJ so far. Her family has personality and these kids are just 😍😍😍😍February 22, 2023 See more

Danielle really following the teresa giudice footprint. From the mannerisms, the fashions, and the storyline #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/PvkyC9eT1FFebruary 22, 2023 See more

What I got out of this episode is Danielle is the star and extremely likable. And it's only been 3 episodes. She's going to be around for a while #RHONJFebruary 22, 2023 See more

New episodes of Real Housewives of New Jersey air Tuesday nights on Bravo.