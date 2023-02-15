Why is Jackie not on Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13?

All of the usual suspects were well-accounted for in the first two episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 — well, almost all.

Fans were quick to note not only the returns of regulars Teresa Guidice, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin and Melissa and Joe Gorga (yes, the Real Housewives of New Jersey husband is basically a main cast member at this point) in the season 13 premiere, but also that Jackie Goldschneider was practically MIA, seen only in a blink-and-you-missed-it cameo during Melissa's roller-rink party.

Cast newcomers Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda got heaps more airtime than Goldschneider, who has been a Housewives star since season 8. So what's the deal? Where's Jackie?

Well, like Jacqueline Laurita, Danielle Staub and Kathy Wakile before her, Goldschneider has been demoted from a full-time Housewife to a "Friend Of," a regular supporting player who appears frequently throughout a season but is not considered main cast.

Jackie's demotion was due to the reality star wanting to put her full attention on her eating disorder recovery, a struggle she candidly discussed in RHONJ season 12 as well as her upcoming memoir, The Weight of Beautiful.

"When Bravo approached me about casting for season 13, I obviously was very excited to be a part of the show again because I love the show," Goldschneider told People magazine (opens in new tab). "But my recovery was not in the place that I expected it to be. It was moving very slowly. I was still being triggered by stress and I still needed a lot of intense therapy."

"And even though that was a really tough pill to swallow and it was hard for me to step back a little bit after having been such a big part of the show for so many years, I really knew that that was probably the best solution," she continued.

So viewers will still be seeing Jackie G. on RHONJ this season, just in a reduced capacity.

Why is Jackie not on RHONJ? Fans are talking

While some RHONJ fans are supportive of Goldschneider taking time away from the show for her health, others seem simply happy to have new faces and fresh storylines this season. Here's what fans are saying on social media:

Please don't give Jackie any energy for any kind of storyline. I'm good with her not being on my screen .... 🙏 #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/NFzU94juQZFebruary 15, 2023 See more

I feel lowkey bad for Jackie. She was a bore to me but I don’t want her to get the Teddi treatment #RHONJFebruary 15, 2023 See more

Jackie looks good and healthy this season ! I can tell she been in her prime lately . Love that for her #RHONJFebruary 15, 2023 See more

Can I just say Jackie looks BEAUTIFUL in this photo! Maybe not being on the show will be a good thing for her #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/iNvz69ZjjeFebruary 15, 2023 See more

seeing jackie in these scenes is hilarious, she's just there.... #RHONJFebruary 15, 2023 See more

Watching Jackie beg and scramble for camera time… nothing makes me happier😍😍 #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/OF2nRhrfj9February 15, 2023 See more

not jenn fessler getting a confessional before jackie #rhonj pic.twitter.com/0wo1q1alabFebruary 15, 2023 See more

anyone else feel bad for Jackie? why was she demoted and not Borelores? it’s not adding up #rhonj pic.twitter.com/TGBCNFObDfFebruary 15, 2023 See more

for "a friend of" Jackie gets too much screentime for my liking #RHONJFebruary 15, 2023 See more

It’s the fact that until someone brought her up I completely forgot about Jackie even being on the show 🌚 #RHONJFebruary 15, 2023 See more

It’s episode 2 and the newbies fired Jackie lmfaooo #rhonjFebruary 15, 2023 See more

I Stan Danielle for this alone. Jackie was so annoying to watch the last couple years. #RHONJ#bravotv pic.twitter.com/PoeCq50TnVFebruary 15, 2023 See more

I like how eventhough Jackie is irrelevant this season, everyone is throwing her a bone and keeping her around. #RHONJFebruary 15, 2023 See more

I think Jackie was rude to the new girls because she didn’t think they would be cast full time and didn’t feel like she had to bother because she thought she was above them but it’s your job Jackie and that’s why you’re demoted #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/2mLGHLfnCYFebruary 15, 2023 See more

New episodes of Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 air on Tuesdays on Bravo and then available to stream the next day on Peacock.