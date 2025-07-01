The Real Housewives of Orange County season 19: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the reality show

The series that started it all in the Housewives world is back as The Real Housewives of Orange County season 19 provides the drama and fireworks for the summer.

With many cast members from The Real Housewives of Orange County season 18 returning, fans get to see how the group is able to move forward after an explosive season capped off by a dramatic reunion. Additionally, season 19 sees the exciting return of show vet, Gretchen Rossi. Given that Gretchen and Tamara are arguably each other's biggest rivals, we don't think it will be smooth sailing for Tamara in the new episodes.

Here's everything we know about The Real Housewives of Orange County season 19.

Season 19 premieres on Thursday, July 10 at 9 pm ET/PT on Bravo. The premiere becomes available to watch the following day on Peacock.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is a Bravo original series, so new episodes air live on Bravo in the US. For those who have cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television, Bravo is available on live TV streaming services such as Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. Additionally, Peacock provides next-day streaming of each episode. In the UK, the new season is expected to join previous seasons on Hayu.

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 19 cast

Tamra Judge, Emily Simpson and Heather Dubrow at The Real Housewives of Orange County (Image credit: Griffin Nagel/Bravo)

Most of the RHOC season 18 cast is back for season 19. The Housewives this season are Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Jennifer Pedranti and Katie Ginella. Joining the ladies as a friend of the show is Gretchen Rossi. This is Gretchen's big return after a 12-year hiatus.

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 19 premise

Bravo was kind enough to highlight what's going on with the cast this season. Check out the overview below:

With her ex finally in the rear-view mirror, Shannon Storms Beador is bouncing back stronger than ever. Single and selectively ready to mingle, Shannon has been spotted around Orange County having fun and being dubbed the “Kissing Bandit of Corona Del Mar.” After taking one step forward with Tamra at the reunion, their rollercoaster relationship continues to take more steps backward. Shannon’s newfound friendship with Katie catches everyone by surprise until a revelation threatens the group dynamics to the point of no return.

Heather Dubrow is living her best penthouse life, but in Orange County she finds her role as peacekeeper challenged, along with her friendship with Tamra. Always striving to be the best mom to her children, she continues to provide guidance through their milestones and show support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Tamra Judge finds herself in an emotional place as she unlocks past trauma in therapy, prepares for daughter Sophia to leave the nest and navigates her very close friend and confidant’s cancer diagnosis. With a desire to change her explosive reactions to charged situations, Tamra navigates shifting friendships within the group, but runs into the ultimate test when Gretchen Rossi returns to deal with some unfinished business.

Gina Kirschenheiter has a new perspective on life and takes a big step forward in her relationship with Travis as they move back in together. After ex-husband Matt suffers a heart attack, Gina embraces living in the moment. In the friend group, she sets her sights on exposing lies and righting the wrongs.

Emily Simpson takes on one of the biggest challenges of her life when one of her sons is diagnosed with a rare medical condition. Emotionally drained, Emily has a hard time making the space to mend things with Katie after losing her trust last season. Emily’s loyalty is tested when her friend Gretchen enters the group and causes issues with her friendship with Tamra.

With the chatter and rumors now behind them, Jennifer Pedranti and fiancé Ryan start to plan the bikini-clad wedding of their dreams while also preparing to send off her son to the Marines. While Jennifer has a lot to unpack with Tamra, she finds camaraderie with gal pal Gretchen and deepens her relationships with Shannon and Heather. When rumors come to light and shake the group to its core, Jennifer is torn between loyalty and truth.

Recently moved into a new house in Newport Beach, Katie Ginella continues her strong friendship with Jennifer and starts to form a connection with Gretchen. She quickly realizes she isn’t on solid ground as her friendships start to deteriorate and finds herself backed into several corners. Katie’s apology tour morphs into an uphill battle when all of her actions and motives are questioned.

After a 12-year hiatus, Gretchen Rossi makes her return to the group through new friends Jennifer and Katie, but she finds herself stuck dealing with the same old issues with Tamra. Their problems get amplified when a new story from an unlikely source causes a chain reaction, forever shifting the dynamics of the friend group.

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 19 trailer

Here's a trailer for the new season: