The Real Housewives of Orange County season 18: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the reality show

Katie Ginella, Gina Kirschenheiter, Heather Dubrow, Shannon Storms Beador, Tamra Judge, Emily Simpson and Jennifer Pedranti on The Real Housewives of Orange County

The series that started it all in the Housewives world is back as The Real Housewives of Orange County season 18 heats up the summer even more.

With The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 cast back for the new episodes, fans will get to see if friendships/alliances have shifted and what's new in the women's lives. Plus, RHOC alum Alexis Bellino is back in the fold, and with her dating Shannon's ex-boyfriend we think there are plenty of fireworks in store.

Here's everything we know about The Real Housewives of Orange County season 18.

RHOC season 18 premieres on Thursday, July 11, at 9 pm ET/PT on Bravo. It becomes available the next day to stream on Peacock.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is a Bravo original series, so new episodes air live on Bravo in the US. For those who have cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television, Bravo is available on live TV streaming services such as Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. Additionally, Peacock provides next-day streaming of each episode.

In the UK, the new season is expected to join previous seasons on Hayu.

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 18 cast

Tamra Judge on The Real Housewives of Orange County (Image credit: Casey Durkin/Bravo)

RHOC season 18 cast is comprised of the season 17 regulars and a couple of newbies. That means returning cast members Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and Jennifer Pedranti are all back. They're joined by Katie Ginella and RHOC alum Alexis Bellino, the latter of which returns after some time away from the series as a friend of the show.

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 18 premise

Bravo was kind enough to highlight what's going on with the cast this season. Check out the overview below:

Following a very difficult year, Shannon Storms Beador is doing her best to move forward as she faces the consequences from her DUI. With her twins in college, this empty-nester is left trying to mend her fractured friendships. However, she's continuously in the hot seat as her life choices are questioned. Things get awkward for Shannon when her ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend, Alexis Bellino, threatens to bring damaging information about her past.

is doing her best to move forward as she faces the consequences from her DUI. With her twins in college, this empty-nester is left trying to mend her fractured friendships. However, she's continuously in the hot seat as her life choices are questioned. Things get awkward for Shannon when her ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend, Alexis Bellino, threatens to bring damaging information about her past. Always on the move, Heather Dubrow and husband Terry find themselves routinely commuting between Orange County and their new estate in Beverly Hills. Their Balboa Bay Club penthouse suite serves as home base with Terry's practice and his mother around the corner. After many years of friendship, Heather and Gina find themselves at odds over loyalty and betrayal. Heather isn't quick to warm up to new housewife Katie, and their relationship takes a wrong turn when Katie confronts her about an old rumor.

and husband Terry find themselves routinely commuting between Orange County and their new estate in Beverly Hills. Their Balboa Bay Club penthouse suite serves as home base with Terry's practice and his mother around the corner. After many years of friendship, Heather and Gina find themselves at odds over loyalty and betrayal. Heather isn't quick to warm up to new housewife Katie, and their relationship takes a wrong turn when Katie confronts her about an old rumor. No longer a Tres Amiga, Tamra Judge is putting her energy into developing stronger friendships and helping her daughter Sophia, who recently turned 18, navigate her gap year. As Tamra and Eddie enjoy a new home in Big Bear, they also decide it might be time to sell their longtime home in OC. Tamra's damaged friendship with Shannon is hotly contested as she wonders if Shannon is truly remorseful for her accident. Also, her new improved friendship with Jennifer is put to the test when Eddie and Ryan get into a heated debate.

is putting her energy into developing stronger friendships and helping her daughter Sophia, who recently turned 18, navigate her gap year. As Tamra and Eddie enjoy a new home in Big Bear, they also decide it might be time to sell their longtime home in OC. Tamra's damaged friendship with Shannon is hotly contested as she wonders if Shannon is truly remorseful for her accident. Also, her new improved friendship with Jennifer is put to the test when Eddie and Ryan get into a heated debate. Gina Kirschenheiter has leveled up as a realtor, but her professional reputation is called into question after one of the ladies puts her in a sticky situation. Her relationship with Travis takes an unconventional turn when deciding she wants to live separately, but stay together. On top of this, as Gina watches bestie Emily get close to Tamra, she wonders if their friendship will remain the same.

has leveled up as a realtor, but her professional reputation is called into question after one of the ladies puts her in a sticky situation. Her relationship with Travis takes an unconventional turn when deciding she wants to live separately, but stay together. On top of this, as Gina watches bestie Emily get close to Tamra, she wonders if their friendship will remain the same. Emily Simpson has gone through an incredible transformation after losing 40 pounds and finds herself trying to adjust to her new healthy lifestyle. Her obsession with the gym has affected her relationship with food, family and friends. When she's not helping the wrongly convicted as a part of the California Innocence Project, she's questioning the ladies on everything from integrity to intentions. Her closeness with Tamra causes those around her to wonder if Emily is taking her opinions too far.

has gone through an incredible transformation after losing 40 pounds and finds herself trying to adjust to her new healthy lifestyle. Her obsession with the gym has affected her relationship with food, family and friends. When she's not helping the wrongly convicted as a part of the California Innocence Project, she's questioning the ladies on everything from integrity to intentions. Her closeness with Tamra causes those around her to wonder if Emily is taking her opinions too far. Jennifer Pedranti is ready for a fresh start with Tamra while also trying to prove that her boyfriend, Ryan, is worthy of redemption. She feels a lot of her life is up in the air as she waits for her divorce to be finalized and figures out her financial future. While some of the ladies in the group wonder if she has truly learned from her past mistakes, Jennifer finds some commonality with new housewife Katie. As she strives to make new changes and keep her head afloat, it all culminates when Ryan's name is involved in a national bombshell that rocks Orange County.

is ready for a fresh start with Tamra while also trying to prove that her boyfriend, Ryan, is worthy of redemption. She feels a lot of her life is up in the air as she waits for her divorce to be finalized and figures out her financial future. While some of the ladies in the group wonder if she has truly learned from her past mistakes, Jennifer finds some commonality with new housewife Katie. As she strives to make new changes and keep her head afloat, it all culminates when Ryan's name is involved in a national bombshell that rocks Orange County. New to Orange County, Katie Ginella and her husband, professional golf journalist Matt Ginella, recently moved from San Diego. She's looking to expand her circle of friends while working to launch her own cocktail line. Now ready to learn more about her Korean heritage and connect to her roots, Katie decides to explore her adoption further and meet her birth mother. After meeting the ladies, Katie immediately finds herself smack dab in the middle of the drama and gets a quick lesson in how loyalty works in the OC.

and her husband, professional golf journalist Matt Ginella, recently moved from San Diego. She's looking to expand her circle of friends while working to launch her own cocktail line. Now ready to learn more about her Korean heritage and connect to her roots, Katie decides to explore her adoption further and meet her birth mother. After meeting the ladies, Katie immediately finds herself smack dab in the middle of the drama and gets a quick lesson in how loyalty works in the OC. A longtime friend of Heather and Emily, Alexis Bellino comes in full force ready to make waves. She finds her footing with most of the ladies and starts fresh with Tamra, but she instantly finds herself on shaky ground with Shannon as they face off in a series of high-stakes disputes.

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 18 trailer

Here's a trailer for the new season: