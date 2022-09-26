The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17: everything we know about the OG of Housewife shows

It’s hard to believe that The Real Housewives of Orange County has been on the air for 16 seasons. That’s a lot of episodes for viewers to watch the cast "whooping it up" on trips, hurling insults at each other on any given day and revealing the daily drama of their lives. While the core group featured in the series has changed over the years, the premise of the show remains the same. A group of "friends" interacting with one another while trying to thrive in sunny California.

Here’s everything we know about The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17.

It’s a bit too early to name an official release date for season 17 as season 16 just wrapped in April 2022. With The Real Housewives of Potomac and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City making fall premieres, it’s likely RHOC won’t be released until some time in 2023.

Who is in The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 cast?

While all of the official orange holders have not yet been announced for season 17, RHOC sees a casting first. As reported in Deadline (opens in new tab), Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Taylor Armstrong is joining the Orange County franchise. She’s the first housewife to make the switch from one city to another.

The Armstrong casting news has perhaps only been eclipsed by the fact that RHOC vet Tamra Judge is returning. Judge, along with Vicki Gunvalson, famously exited the series after season 14. Although viewers aren’t exactly sure why Bravo decided to bring Judge back, we’d venture to say her successful stint on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip had something to do with it.

Again, while all of the main players for season 17 haven’t been announced, season 16 featured Heather Dubrow, Shannon Storms Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Jen Armstrong and Noella Bergener. People (opens in new tab) reports that Jen Armstrong and Bergener are not returning for another season.

Stay tuned for more casting updates as information becomes available.

What is The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 about?

Gina Kirschenheiter and Shannon Storms Beador, The Real Housewives of Orange County (Image credit: Nicole Weingart/Bravo)

Bravo hasn’t yet shared an official synopsis of the new season. However, at the foundation of the series, the show focuses on a group of women from Orange County, California, as they navigate the ups and downs of their lives, as well as the different dynamics of their "friendships" with each other.

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 trailer

While there is no official trailer for season 17 yet, we’ll be on the lookout for when Bravo decides to release it. Once that becomes available, we’ll include it here.

How to watch The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17

The Real Housewives of Orange County is a Bravo Original series and airs live in the US exclusively on the Bravo network. For those that have cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television, Bravo is available on live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. Additionally, episodes become available to stream the day after they air on Peacock.