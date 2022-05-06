The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

With The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 (RHOBH) heading our way, it means that the luxury, glamour and money money is back — which is what draws us to the Housewives franchise, to begin with.

Something interesting about this particular season is that each lady has their own internal or external struggles going on. Whether it’s Erika Jayne’s very public legal issues or Crystal Kung Minkoff’s eating disorder, there’s somewhat of a relatability factor within their struggles — even though we may not have the bank account to stand up to the casts’.

Stay tuned for vacations to Aspen, Colorado and Punta Mita, Mexico this season! We all know that if cast trips do anything, it’s that they bring out any and all lingering thoughts, feelings and drama.

It’s all going down in the 90210 beginning on May 11 at 8 pm ET in the US. You can continue watching season 12 every Wednesday night on Bravo.

In the UK, the new season will be available to stream the following day on hayu.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 cast

Why mess with a good thing? Not much has changed with the cast for season 12. Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff are all returning as full-time Housewives. Kathy Hilton, Kyle’s sister, is also coming back as a friend-of.

All eyes will be on newcomer Diana Jenkins, a Bosnian war refugee who is introduced to the other ladies by Crystal. She married into a banking fortune and runs in Beverly Hills’ most elite circles. She suffered a traumatic miscarriage and, in the new season, is focused on having another baby. Good luck to any of the ladies who cross Diana, though. She appears to be quite the match.

There will also be a new friend-of introduced by Garcelle. Sheree Zampino, who is Will Smith’s ex-wife, hilariously shows up to an event with the dress code “yoga clothes” in actual yoga clothes. OG fans of the show know that there’s nothing casual about these ladies.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 plot

It’s a mixture of the four Fs this season: Family, financials, fights and fashion. Kyle’s oldest daughter, Farrah, gets engaged, and just when everything seems like it’s going well, family drama pokes its head. Lisa loses her mother and struggles to cope without her. Dorit’s home is broken into while she is home, and she works to heal with her friends by her side — aside from one who lacks sympathy.

Erika’s legal issues persist. Similar to last season, Erika isn’t happy with her friends sharing their opinions on her life. Garcelle buys a beach house and struggles to find the balance between her talk show and writing her memoir, and spending time with her teenage sons.

After renting from Kyle last season, Sutton has settled into her dream home. She’s on the search for love, and finds herself in the middle of drama with some of the ladies. Crystal opens up more about her feelings, however, her honesty puts her friendships at risk. Diana has no issue being the villain when she comes toe to toe with Sutton.

In the trailer, we see Lisa confront Kathy in front of Kyle, saying, “You said some things about this beautiful sister of yours. I’m sorry, Kathy, you’re not gonna get away with it.” Erika also wants Kathy to be called out (since she was called out) over something she said or did.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! The tears are flowing, the Birkins and Cartier are in full view, and people’s true colors are being shown in the season 12 trailer.

Check it out below: