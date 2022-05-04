The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 2: release date, cast, trailer and everything we know about the reality show

On the heels of a successful season 1, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 2 is set to premiere this summer on Peacock. This is exciting news for fans of The Real Housewives, as they once again get to see some of their faves from the different cities spend "quality time" together rehashing some old drama while navigating a whole new set of issues.

Viewers of season 1 can expect more or less the same premise, but they’ll notice two big differences when the second season premieres. For starters, the forthcoming cast consists of housewives who are no longer starring in their respective franchises. Although they left the shows we came to know them on, these women are still heavily talked about among fans.

The other noticeable difference this season is the location. Last time, the ladies went to Turks and Caicos. This go-around, the new cast is spending a week in the Berkshires, which should sound familiar to all Bravo fanatics. (If you’re still scratching your head, it’s a rural town in Massachusetts.)

Here’s everything we know about The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 2.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 2 is set to premiere on Peacock on Thursday, June 23. When the series debuts, three of the seven episodes will immediately be available to stream. The remaining four episodes will be released weekly on each of the following Thursdays.

Those in the UK hoping to catch the new season can tune in via Sky TV or NOW TV, as both platforms provide their subscribers access to Peacock content.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 2 premise

Peacock describes The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 2 as follows:

"For the first time since their departure from The Real Housewives, several of the most unforgettable ex-housewives will collide for a much-anticipated vacation at one of the most iconic homes in franchise history: Dorinda Medley’s Bluestone Manor. The Peacock Original series will take viewers on a trip down memory lane as the ladies indulge in the lush countryside of the Berkshires with top-notch luxury, hilarious escapades and non-stop drama."

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 2 cast

As previously mentioned, the season 2 cast will be staying at Dorinda Medley’s home in the Berkshires, so she’ll be playing hosting duties for the other seven housewives. Also from The Real Housewives of New York City is Jill Zarin, whose time on the NYC series predates Dorinda.

Joining these two along for the ride are Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge of The Real Housewives of Orange County and Brandi Glanville and Taylor Armstrong of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Image 1 of 8 Vicki Gunvalson (Image credit: Caitlin Moulton/NBCUniversal) Image 2 of 8 Taylor Armstrong (Image credit: Caitlin Moulton/NBCUniversal) Image 3 of 8 Tamra Judge (Image credit: Caitlin Moulton/NBCUniversal) Image 4 of 8 Phaedra Parks (Image credit: Caitlin Moulton/NBCUniversal) Image 5 of 8 Jill Zarin (Image credit: Caitlin Moulton/NBCUniversal) Image 6 of 8 Eva Marcille (Image credit: Caitlin Moulton/NBCUniversal) Image 7 of 8 Brandi Glanville (Image credit: Caitlin Moulton/NBCUniversal) Image 8 of 8 Dorinda Medley (Image credit: Caitlin Moulton/NBCUniversal)

This cast will be interesting to watch, as fans across Twitter have demanded that a majority of them be reinstated to full-time status on their respective franchises. We’ll be keeping an eye out to see if The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 2 will serve as the gateway for making such demands happen.

I miss Phaedra. We need her backMay 2, 2022 See more

Manifesting I wake up to the announcement of Tamra's return to the #RHOC 🙌🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/DG8xaFtHBsFebruary 20, 2022 See more

Btw, if the Housewives news is about #RHONY and doesn't include a Jill and/or Dorinda return pic.twitter.com/sm7QEQNDo5March 23, 2022 See more

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 2 trailer

Based on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 2 trailer, it looks like a common denominator in a lot of the drama is the OG of all housewives, Vicki Gunvalson. Also, it seems there’s some inner conflict between the women from the same franchises, mainly Dorinda and Jill from New York and Brandi and Taylor from Beverly Hills.

How to watch The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 2

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 2 is Peacock Original series. If you’re hoping to catch it when it airs, you will need to have a subscription to Peacock Premium. Currently, the platform offers a $4.99/month subscription and a $9.99/month Premium Plus ad-free subscription.

Those living in the UK have the opportunity to check out The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 2 by simply utilizing their Sky TV or NOW TV subscriptions. Both options currently grant subscribers access to Peacock content.