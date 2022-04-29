The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14: release date, cast, plot and everything we know

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) season 15, the third spin-off in the Housewives franchise , is almost here!

It’s been nearly a year since RHOA’s season 13 three-part reunion, so we’ve had to have a whole lot of patience. The good news is that it looks like our efforts will be worth the wait, and we’re about to see our favorite peaches again already; season 14 certainly doesn’t appear like it’ll lack drama or shade.

Between returning OGs to a comeback from a former Housewife and a brand new addition to the show, the cast alone has the elements of an unforgettable season.

Here's everything we know about The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14 so far...

Set your DVR, because the new season of RHOA is premiering on Bravo on May 1, 2022. Our Sundays will have new meaning again every week at 8 pm ET in the US.

Meanwhile, the new season will debut in the UK on Hayu on Monday, May 2.

We also have guides to The Real Housewives of New York City season 14 and The Real Housewives of Potomac season 7.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14 cast

Two major characters in the franchise have departed between season 13 and now. Porsha Williams — who had her own show on Bravo called The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha’s Family Matters — and Cynthia Bailey will no longer be on the show, but there are other familiar cast members on season 14.

Returning for the new season are Kandi Burruss, who stars on Kandi & The Gang on Bravo, Kenya Moore, who you may have also seen on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip (RHUGT) and Drew Sidora.

OG fans will also recognize Shereé Whitfield, who last appeared on the show in season 10. Plus, the woman known for her envious fashion sense, Marlo Hampton, is finally getting a peach this season after being a friend for many years.

Finally, we have a new cast member: Sanya Richards-Ross, a mother, wife and businesswoman with an impressive resume. The Housewife, who is married to former NFL player Aaron Ross, is a four-time Olympic gold medalist in track and field. Bravo notes that Sanya brings the rest of the ladies to Jamaica to show them her culture.

It's apparently a major season for Sheree Whitfield (middle) (Image credit: Darnell Williams/ Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14 plot

It looks like Ms. Whitfield is seriously delivering this season. “I will say Shereé is giving story the entire season,” Andy Cohen said in a Bravo clip . “It’s a major season for Shereé.”

Although Shereé and Kenya have a shaky past, it looks like they’ll be quite the duo for season 14. On WWHL After Show, Kenya said, “It’s been really amazing having her there. We have great chemistry.” Just because two unlikely Housewives are now getting along, that doesn’t mean that the waves aren’t rocky in Georgia.

As we see in the trailer, Kandi’s mom Joyce Jones, also known as Mama Joyce, raises concerns (yet again) about Kandi’s husband’s, Todd Tucker, financials. In one of the more shocking parts of the teaser, we see Shereé sit down with Apollo Nida, the ex-husband of former RHOA Housewife Phaedra Parks. Other key plot points appear to be Shereé vs. Drew, Kandi vs. Marlo and Kenya vs. Marlo.

It’s been years and years in the making, but we may finally get a SHE by Shereé fashion show. OG fans know how big of a deal this really is.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14 trailer

It’s fashion and reads galore in the RHOA season 14 trailer.