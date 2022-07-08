The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 3 cast revealed and fans aren't happy

We haven’t even wrapped the entertaining chaos that is The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 2 yet and still producers are rolling along with season 3 of the show, as the cast for the next season has been revealed.

While fans of the series have heard rumors that the next season was happening, there weren’t any confirmations as to which housewives would be included in the mix. This naturally led to wild speculations. A number of people on Twitter even put together a cast list for season 3 that featured Phaedra Parks, along with some other RHUGT vets.

Okay but here me out. Vicki, Tamra, Ramona, Bethenny, Rinna, Kyle, Eva, Phaedra, Theresa and Melissa pls lord yes perfection @queensofbravo #RHUGT3June 30, 2022 See more

For all those hoping The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum would be back, we’re sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but she’s not coming. In fact, no one in the new cast is representing Atlanta, The Real Housewives of New Jersey or The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. This is a bit of a shocker considering these three franchises have historically been some of the most popular shows on Bravo.

So which ladies from which cities made the cut for RHUGT season 3? Take a look for yourself.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 3 cast

As reported by ET (opens in new tab), the eight women coming together to enjoy a vacation full of drama are the following: Real Housewives Of Potomac stars Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard-Bassett, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City stars Heather Gay and Whitney Rose, Real Housewives of New York stars Leah McSweeney and Tinsley Mortimer and Real Housewives of Miami stars Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton.

Image 1 of 8 Gizelle Bryant, The Real Housewives of Potomac (Image credit: Paul Morigi/Bravo ) Image 1 of 8 Candiace Dillard-Bassett, The Real Housewives of Potomac (Image credit: Paul Morigi/Bravo ) Image 1 of 8 Heather Gay, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Image credit: Bravo ) Image 1 of 8 Whitney Rose, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Image credit: Bravo ) Image 1 of 8 Leah Sweeney, The Real Housewives of New York (Image credit: Bravo ) Image 1 of 8 Tinsley Mortimer, The Real Housewives of New York (Image credit: Bravo ) Image 1 of 8 Marysol Patton, The Real Housewives of Miami (Image credit: Peacock ) Image 1 of 8 Alexia Echevarria, The Real Housewives of Miami (Image credit: Peacock ) Image 1 of 8

At an initial glance, it appears the pairs from each city are friends. So you think there shouldn’t be too much shade thrown between the ladies of the same series. However, upon closer inspection, the coupling of Gizelle and Candiace has the potential to be a bit explosive.

On their own show, the two women tend to act like frenemies and aren’t strangers to arguing with each other. It seems like if the producers wanted continuity with their obvious "friend duo" theme, they would have paired Gizelle with Robyn Dixon or Candiace with Wendy Osefo. However, we’re sure the producers have something in mind with the current cast selected.

Fans react to The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 3 cast

While it’s clear that RHUGT viewers are ready for another season, things become a little murkier when it comes to their feelings about the eight women selected.

I have zero interest in LITERALLY 75% of this cast 🥴 #RHUGT3 https://t.co/JPhOeVIsZmJuly 3, 2022 See more

not leah, heather, & whitney being confirmed for #RHUGT3 #RHUGT … pic.twitter.com/MyOG9A0EN4July 8, 2022 See more

If anybody from Salt Lake should be going on the Girls trip it should’ve been them 😩😩 #RHUGT3 #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/bWETwvJzE7July 8, 2022 See more

Gave us the OGs seaosn 1 then the all stars s2 and now the flop squad plus gizzelle. Like zero interest #RHUGT3 https://t.co/uRBKIPLsWKJuly 8, 2022 See more

If these two end up throwing ravioli and salad at each other and everyone has to choose a side, I will be in HEAVEN!!! Pick either one babes, this is the winning team. #rhugt3 pic.twitter.com/ON1XHWebghJuly 8, 2022 See more

While we wait for the upcoming new season to be filmed, edited and rolled out, don’t forget RHUGT season 2 is currently streaming on Peacock. Dorinda Medley and Brandi Glanville aren’t exactly holding back.