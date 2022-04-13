The Real Housewives of New York City season 14: cast, reboot and everything we know

Are you ready for The Real Housewives of New York City season 14?

The last season of The Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY) made history — and not the good kind — for not having a reunion. It was the first time that any Housewives franchise failed to have one, so season 14 is even more highly anticipated.

On March 23, 2022, Andy Cohen dropped several bombshells in an interview with Variety, spilling the details on what’s to be expected with the franchise. Right now, it seems like we have more questions than answers, but what we do know is that we’ll be getting not one, but two different shows out of the new plan. We’ll get the typical RHONY season — but with a whole new cast — and a show with previous cast members that are being referred to internally as RHONY: Throwback or RHONY: Legacy.

The reboot of RHONY is expected to be more diverse than it has been in the past. “This is the most multicultural, diverse and energetic and exciting city in America: We are searching for a multicultural group of friends who really best reflect the most exciting city in the country. We’re looking for a group of women who are real friends, and who are of diverse backgrounds, races and religions.”

Here's everything we know about The Real Housewives of New York City season 14 so far...

Right now, we don't have an exact release date for the next season. RHONY has a thing for premiering a new season in March or April (with a couple of outliers), so perhaps Bravo will welcome season 14 in March 2023.

However, people are questioning whether the throwback show will take the Peacock route, like The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip and The Real Housewives of Miami season 4.

As hayu plays host to every season of RHONY in the UK, we expect that will be the best place to stream the show in the UK.

The Real Housewives of New York City season 14 cast

Official casting has not even begun yet, according to Cohen and a Bravo spokesperson, but as we said, season 14 of RHONY will possibly feature an all-new cast. Cohen confirmed that multiple groups of friends are being interviewed.

In season 13, we were introduced to Eboni K. Williams, the first Black cast member in the franchise, and Bravo isn’t counting her out with remaining on the show. Cohen noted that if she is interested and has friends who meet their casting goals, it would be considered.

Whoever is cast, we just hope it features more than five women, unlike last season. For such a major city with so many women to choose from, it seems like a no-brainer to bring it back to seven or eight people.

Will we be meeting an all-new cast of housewives this season? (Image credit: Bravo)

“I’ve got to tell you that in my almost 20 years working with Bravo, to me, this is the most exciting casting proposition that I’ve been involved with,” Cohen told Variety. “We are quite literally looking for who will be the new Real Housewives of New York City! And I think this represents a tremendous opportunity for a rebirth of the show. What we’re looking for is everything that makes a great Housewife: fun, opinionated, successful, aspirational women who represent a side of New York that we want to see more of.”

As for the throwback version of the show, Cohen isn’t worried about casting. We don’t blame him! After all, this is the same franchise that gave us Bethenny Frankel, Dorinda Medley, and Jill Zarin, so whoever winds up on our screens are bound to be good. However, Cohen did say that they’re “looking at people who are beloved by fans.” Based on that clue, we wonder if the most recent cast members — Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, and Leah McSweeney — have a shot.

What will happen in The Real Housewives of New York City season 14?

Our heads are still spinning with the news of two (basically) new shows centered around New York City’s elite. We’re sure it’s going to be filled with drama, cast trips and reminders of why it’s the best city in the world.

The Real Housewives of New York City season 14 trailer

Casting isn’t in motion yet, so we shouldn’t be expecting filming, much less a trailer, for The Real Housewives of New York City season 14 or RHONY: Throwback or RHONY: Legacy for some time. But we’re keeping our fingers crossed for 2023, and sooner rather than later.