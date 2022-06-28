Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 2 proves Phaedra Parks will always be a fan favorite

Over the course of six seasons of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Phaedra Parks managed to enamor fans with her southern charm, her witty jokes and her at times biting shady remarks. Her back and forth with Kenya Moore alone has produced some of the most memorable moments in the series’ history. Additionally, she has the distinct honor of being a part of RHOA when it was the most-watched show on Bravo (opens in new tab).

Then in a controversial season 9 reunion, Phaedra found herself caught in the middle of lies and gossip being spread about Kandi Burruss, leading to her eventually departure from the show. (To be clear, we aren’t saying she was fired.)

Since the attorney/mortician/reality star left RHOA, many viewers have noted the series is just not quite the same. A number of them over the years have even made countless pleas on social media for Andy Cohen and Bravo to give Phaedra back her peach. While their wishes haven’t been granted, Peacock gave fans the next best thing by placing her on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 2. So far it appears the audience can’t get enough of her in her new role.

As one of the two former Atlanta peaches on RHUGT season 2, Phaedra pumps the series full of laughter amid all the drama going on among the other ladies. Her confessionals alone are hilarious. Her commentary really is what makes her so enjoyable on screen. Take a look at what we mean.

I’ve missed having Phaedra on @BravoTV so much. I knew she would be just as amazing all these years later, but somehow she’s outdone herself and is better than ever. Welcome back, Queen 👸🏽 I never want this woman off our screens! #RHUGT #RHOA @PhaedraParks pic.twitter.com/1MkI9wW6tHJune 24, 2022 See more

Outside of her being TV (streaming) gold on her own, the audience also seems to enjoy her dynamic with former Real Housewives of New York star Dorinda Medley. The two ladies have oddly found somewhat of a kindred spirit in one another. So much so in fact, Dorinda took it upon herself to sensually feed Phaedra lobster. See for yourself.

Thank you to RHUGT for giving me a scene where Dorinda cracks shellfish by hand and erotically feeds Phaedra a lobster tail. pic.twitter.com/5UJxJOjqOcJune 23, 2022 See more

While there is something not quite appealing seeing Dorinda tear into that lobster tail, it is definitely hilarious seeing her brag about feeding Phaedra.

Fans react to Phaedra Parks on RHUGT season 2

If the powers that be over at Bravo are in tune with their audience on social media, then they may want to consider bringing Phaedra Parks back to RHOA. These tweets just scratch the surface of the amount of fanfare she is receiving on Twitter.

After watching #RHUGT, I'm convinced that Phaedra has the best confessional game across all franchises. Everything that came out of her mouth was hilarious pic.twitter.com/f7j8AVshRqJune 25, 2022 See more

Phaedra is giving me life with her Southern Belle, passive-aggressive comments to Brandi. #RHUGT2 #RHUGT pic.twitter.com/GuIztVXVPwJune 24, 2022 See more

What is Bravo's problem, Phaedra Parks is TV gold!! Bring her back and whoever's gotta problem with it can quit. #RHUGT2June 23, 2022 See more

Phaedra has the BEST reactions and one liners. I’ve laughed so much these three episodes #RHUGT2June 23, 2022 See more

Phaedra is one of the funniest housewives of all time. I hate how much i love her bc she did Kandi so dirty, but omg this woman does not miss with the one liners. Mourning what might have been #RHUGT2 pic.twitter.com/OnyNweegvpJune 23, 2022 See more

The way that I howled when Phaedra found out Vicki is antivax and she’s been coughing in her general space for 12 hours 😭 #RHUGT2 pic.twitter.com/BjGUOjvDZEJune 24, 2022 See more

All I know is Dorinda and Phaedra need to come back full time, they are the faces of the franchises they are no longer in. Bring back my gals ! #RHUGT2June 23, 2022 See more

Watching Dorinda and Phaedra back on my screen feels like I’m high on life #rhugt pic.twitter.com/xqKd4nKDhWJune 23, 2022 See more

Be sure to catch new episodes of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 2 on Thursdays over on Peacock. Also, if you can’t get enough of Phaedra, she’ll be making an appearance on this season of The Real Housewives of Dubai.