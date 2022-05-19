The Real Housewives of Dubai season 1: release date, cast, plot and everything we know

The Real Housewives franchise has its 11th city, Dubai, filmed and ready to air. A group of glamorous, business-minded ladies are sharing their lives and the exclusive social scene they’re all part of in season 1 of The Real Housewives of Dubai (RHOD).

It’s one thing to have money, but it’s another to have wealth — and if the previews tell us anything, it’s that these women have deep pockets. That doesn’t, however, stop the drama from pouring in like bottles of champagne.

“Everything’s bigger in Dubai, and I couldn’t be more excited to launch Bravo’s first international Housewives series in a city I’ve been fascinated by for years, with an outstanding group of friends as our guides,” Andy Cohen said in a press release last year.

If you live in the US, it’s time to put Wednesday, June 1 at 9 pm ET in your calendar. Bravo is describing the premiere as “a supersize episode,” so get out your most luxurious pajamas and plenty of snacks for some serious TLC with a brand-new franchise.

The Real Housewives of Dubai season 1 cast

Recognize the blonde with the shoulder-length blunt cut? Caroline Stanbury, a luxury brand ambassador and host of the podcast Divorced Not Dead, has returned to Bravo after starring in Ladies of London , which lasted for three seasons from 2014 to 2017.

Caroline is joined by five other ladies: Nina Ali, co-founder of a cake company who was born in Lebanon, raised in Texas and moved to Dubai in 2011; Chanel Ayan, Dubai’s first Black supermodel who is a fashion and beauty expert; Caroline Brooks, who was born in Boston and has dreams of opening an inclusive spa; Dr. Sara Al Madani, a public speaker and twice-divorced mom who is looking for love; and Lesa Milan, a wife, mother of three, fashion designer, and former Miss Jamaica. Holy resumes!

At the end of the trailer, you might have caught the cameo from former cast member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta , Phaedra Parks. Now these are two worlds we weren’t expecting to collide, but we’re so here for it.

The Real Housewives of Dubai season 1 plot

The last time we saw Caroline Stanbury, she was married to Cem Habib, who she shares three kids with. Since their split in 2019, she found love with Sergio Carrallo, a former Real Madrid soccer player who is nearly 20 years younger than her. On The Real Housewives of Dubai, we get to see the two tie the knot.

The lavish women have their fair share of drama and tears in their premiere season. Between the flashy get togethers, we see that Caroline Stanbury and Lesa get into it. Chanel opens up about her past where her father beat her “so bad” that she didn’t know what love was until she met her man. Other moments in the season include Caroline Brooks working on opening a spa that she says will be “the glam central of Dubai,” Lesa hosting a fashion show and working to juggle her business with being a mom and Nina handling pressures from her family.

The Real Housewives of Dubai season 1 trailer

Dubai is one of the richest countries in the world, and the cast is showing just how much wealth can be found in their million-dollar homes in the trailer. Just when we thought a group of women couldn’t get any more luxe and expensive than The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, in comes the Dubai ladies…