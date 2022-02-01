Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12: start date, trailer, cast and everything we know

If feuds between friends, family disputes and people not holding back their opinions is your thing, then these are the housewives guaranteed to bring you all the drama.

It's been a year since we've seen them and a year is a long time in any circumstances but, in the lives of the ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey,’ frankly anything could have happened. And, after last season, which left us clinging to the edge of our seats with so many unanswered questions, fans have waited with bated breath for the return of possibly the most explosive of the Housewives franchises.

This group of friends is truly something. These women are never shy and retiring. These girls are certainly not afraid to stand up for themselves and say it like it is. And, among the usual drama and interfering with each other’s relationships and life choices, there's always an unknown danger lurking around the next corner for the unsuspecting to walk right into. Especially when all on the surface seems harmonious.

We're delighted that all six of last season's Housewives are back for another season and looking forward to seeing the new cast members that are rumored. Here's everything we know about 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' season 12.

When does ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ premiere in the US?

The new season of RHONJ starts Tuesday 1 Feb. at 8 pm (ET), 7 pm (Central) on Bravo. US viewers can also stream the show on FuboTV and other live TV streaming services.

Viewers in the UK will get new series episodes on Hayu UK the day after it airs in the US. So the Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12 UK premiere will be Wednesday, 2 Feb.

What will happen in ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ season 12?

Last season left storylines hanging, without resolution, in frustrating yet beautifully layered cliffhangers.

Possibly the most intriguing, considering the united front they have always presented, is ‘are Melissa and Joe Gorga still married?’ Many fans, despite having loved the whole drama of their issues are desperately hoping that they make it through against all odds. But that remains to be seen.

And, as well as high drama, many sad moments were featured in RHONJ last season. Joe and Melissa’s unraveling relationship, the final breakdown of Teresa’s marriage, and the tricky navigation of her place within the group — by the usually fairly diplomatic Dolores — when the group decide to turn their attention to her, served to remind us all that beneath everything, these ladies are very human.

And of course, there is the big question of whether Teresa has really found her fairytale ending with new beau Luis after all that she has been through? And is she yet over her obsession with pineapple?

This season promises to be the usual deliciously tantalizing combination of family conflict — which we can always rely on from this franchise — alongside, sometimes unexpected, relationship storylines. Obviously, everyone within the group will have an opinion on all of the above, that they would never consider holding back. Promising to be as explosive as ever, we expect and demand more thrills, spills and possibly even legendary table-flipping from this upcoming season.

Who is the returning cast for ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ season 12?

Die-hard fans do not need to be concerned as, although Housewives casts can often be a bit of a revolving door, it seems that the core characters will still very much be in attendance.

Last season's cast: Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Aydin are all expected to be making a very welcome return. And of course, there are rumblings of the injection of some newcomers into the mix, just to spice things up a little...

Is there a ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ season 12 trailer?

Oh yes! An "explosive" teaser clip was shared in advance of the season premiere...