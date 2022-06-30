Dorinda baffles Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip fans with her house rules

It’s no secret that Dorinda Medley and food have been a hot topic among Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip fans after the first three episodes. While she's been playing host at the iconic Bluestone Manor, viewers have taken special note of how she not only prepares but also serves food.

Case in point, a number of them were just shy of disgusted by the way the Real Housewives of New York alum cracked a lobster tail with her bare hands and fed the meat to Phaedra Parks. In another example, the RHUGT audience wasn’t exactly thrilled with her licking her fingers while plating food. Take a look at a few comments shared on Twitter (the Scary Movie reference is hilarious).

Dorinda serving her guests dinner at the blue stone manor #RHUGT2 #RHUGT pic.twitter.com/A6XaUDhEv7June 24, 2022 See more

Dorinda has been playing in their food since they got to the manor. Licking your fingers while plating people’s food??? Production wouldve had to bring me a pizza #RHUGT2 pic.twitter.com/6KUpenGhj1June 24, 2022 See more

Despite fans hoping not to have to talk about Dorinda and food in the same sentence for another straight week, episode 4 kicked off with Dorinda yelling at Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson for eating in their bedroom.

The chaos begins when Tamra and Vicki walk into the kitchen and meet Dorinda. After some light conversation, Dorinda takes a moment to remind the Real Housewives of Orange County ladies that they shouldn’t have food upstairs in their bedroom. Vicki immediately says they haven’t been eating in the room, but then the show’s editors cut to a scene where she and Tamra are wolfing down cupcakes in bed. Furthermore, Dorinda says her house manager Len informed her that the women were snacking on food in the bedroom and Tamra confesses that Marco brought them yogurt.

What probably should have been a simple 30-second conversation, turns into a full-on dress-down. Dorinda first informs them there are plaques throughout the house stating that no one should be eating in rooms. She then goes to get a plaque to show the ladies what she’s referring to.

Tamra tells her several times that she’s "got it" to make it clear she understands the house rule, but Dorinda feels the "I got it" is condescending. That’s ironic considering the New Yorker becomes condescending as she begins cursing at Tamra and questioning if she has the comprehension or maturity of a 6-year-old child. The RHOC alum starts crying, then Dorinda starts crying before she goes back to chastising Tamra. At this point, Tamra loses it on Dorinda, walks out of the room and both she and Vicki opt not to go to "Dorobics." The tension between the three ladies carries over through almost half of the episode.

Fans react to Dorinda’s "no eating in the bedrooms" house rule

We should point out here that like Tamra, fans found the irony in Dorinda’s house rule. Upon the women’s arrival at Bluestone Manner, Dorinda placed cupcakes in each of their bedrooms. Putting anything edible in someone’s guest room is like begging them to eat it there.

Check out what viewers are saying about the latest episode.

Dorinda: No food in the bedrooms.Also Dorinda: *puts cupcakes in all of the bedrooms as welcome presents*#RHUGTJune 30, 2022 See more

only dorinda would turn eating food in the bedroom into a whole speech and argument #RHUGTJune 30, 2022 See more

Dorinda shouldn’t have offered up her house for filming if she was gonna be policing the girls’ every move. I get the no food in the bedroom rule, but what did you expect? #RHUGT2 #RHUGTJune 30, 2022 See more

The scene on the new #RHUGT where Vicki and Tamra frantically clean and take all the food out of their room after getting yelled at by Dorinda while of the rest of the crew does Dorobics is so goodJune 30, 2022 See more

I think for the first time I’m siding w Vicki… Dorinda yelling at them for eating in the bedroom when Marco brought them the yogurts #RHUGT2 pic.twitter.com/VhQIga6qtXJune 30, 2022 See more

Dorinda crying about food in the bedroom when she was barehanding crab and eat lasagna off everybody’s plate. She’s tired. #RHUGT2 pic.twitter.com/B5gbh9QsoiJune 30, 2022 See more

Perhaps, producers will be better off hosting the next season at a more neutral location rather than someone’s home.

New episodes of RHUGT become available on Thursdays on Peacock.