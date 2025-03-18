House of Knives: release date, cast, premise and everything we know about the Food Network series

House of Knives makes its debut on Food Network this spring, joining other foodie shows like Spring Baking Championship season 11 and Guy Fieri's Tournament of Champions season 6.

"The House of Knives arena is all about extreme talent and gameplay – only the strongest contenders have a chance at the crown," Betsy Ayala, head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery, said in a statement. "Our viewers are in for a unique experience watching these chefs fight for their name by showcasing their personal food style and stories."

Here's everything we know about House of Knives.

House of Knives premieres Tuesday, March 18, at 9 pm ET/PT on Food Network, with new episodes available to stream the following day on Max.

We don't have a premiere date for UK viewers just yet but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here. We anticipate that it will be available on Discovery Plus.

Food Network is widely available as part of cable packages. If you've cut the cord, you can find the channel through several streaming platforms including Sling, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, Philo and YouTube TV.

House of Knives premise

Here's the synopsis of House of Knives from Food Network:

"Food Network welcomes a roster of top-tier chefs to the ultimate culinary arena in the epic new series House of Knives, where talented, innovative and ruthless contenders must use their cooking, strategy and survival skills to make it to the throne. Led by host Scott Conant and esteemed Culinary Council members Judy Joo and Marcus Samuelsson, the eight-episode competition names a weekly ruler based on challenges that reflect the contenders’ personal stories, food influences and cultures, while the least successful chefs are banished. There are always six players in the game, so eliminations are followed with a dramatic reveal: a brand-new legendary chef entering the arena."

House of Knives cast

Celebrity chef and Chopped judge Scott Conant is the host of House of Knives. The Culinary Council is made up of chefs Judy Joo (Korean Food Made Simple) and Marcus Samuelsson (No Passport Required).

Some of the chefs competing for the House of Knives Throne over the course of the season include Anne Burrell, Shirley Chung, Kelsey Bernard Clark, Poppy O’Toole, Viet Pham, Jonathon Sawyer, Martel Stone, John Tesar and Claudette Zepeda.

House of Knives trailer

Take a look at this preview of what's to come on House of Knives below.