Below Deck Down Under season 3: release date, cast and everything we know

It's time to set sail for the coast of Africa with Captain Jason and the crew of the motor yacht Katina on Below Deck Down Under season 3.

This season, the crew is sailing in the warm waters of the Seychelles after spending time in Australia in Below Deck Down Under season 2. Captain Jason Chambers will have a few familiar faces helping keep order among the newest crew members in what's sure to be a memorable journey.

Here's everything we know about Below Deck Down Under season 3.

Below Deck Down Under season 3 premieres Monday, February 3, at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo, with new episodes available to stream the following day on Peacock.

We don't have a premiere date for the show in the UK, but we expect that it will be available at some point on Hayu.

If you have cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television, Bravo is available on live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Below Deck Down Under season 3 premise

Here's the synopsis of Below Deck Down Under season 3 from Bravo:

"Emmy-nominated Below Deck Down Under is back with an epic new season, featuring the return of Capt. Jason, Chef Tzarina and Deckhand Harry. This season the crew sets sail to a stunning first-ever series destination — the pristine turquoise waters of the Seychelles off the coast of Africa. Jason is at the forefront of Motor Yacht Katina, the franchise’s largest vessel yet. With clashing department heads and hard-to-entertain guests, he must explore new depths to face this season’s challenges.

"Now in the galley of her dreams with a sous chef by her side, Chef Tzarina is ready to explore the vibrant flavors of East Africa. However, a weevil infestation and rising tension with her sous chef threaten to turn her kitchen into chaos. New Chief Stew Lara excels at keeping her department in tip-top shape, going to great lengths to make sure her guests have a spotless experience – even if it means scaling four flights of stairs for every service. Amid a series of on-deck blunders leading to a jet ski accident that ends in a hospital visit, Bosun Wihan faces an uphill battle to keep team morale afloat. The interior runs like a well-oiled machine until one stew’s request for more responsibility rocks the boat.

"An explosive incident that leads to a shocking firing leaves the crew shorthanded while fresh faces bring a wave of new energy on board. The “love boat” atmosphere boils over as flings, hook-up crossovers and budding relationships begin to spill over into the workplace flow."

Below Deck Down Under season 3 cast

Image 1 of 10 Captain Jason Chambers (Image credit: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo) Anthony Bird (Image credit: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo) Brianna Duffield (Image credit: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo) Adair Werley (Image credit: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo) Harry Van Vliet (Image credit: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo) Tzarina Mace-Ralph (Image credit: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo) Marina Marcondes De Barros (Image credit: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo) Wihan Du Toit (Image credit: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo) Lara Rigby (Image credit: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo) Johnny Arvanitis (Image credit: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)

Captain Jason Chambers is back on a new boat, the Katina, and he's joined by season 2's Chef Tzarina Mace Ralph and Deckhand Harry Van Vliet.

Joining the crew this season are Chief Stew Lara Rigby, Boson Wihan Du Toit, deckhands Johnny Arvantitis and Adair Werley, stews Brianna Duffield and Marina Marcondes de Barro and sous-chef Anthony Bird.

Below Deck Down Under season 3 trailer

Take a look at the Below Deck Down Under season 3 sneak peek trailer below.