Below Deck Down Under season 2: release date, cast and everything we know

It's time to hit the high seas with the crew of the M/Y Northern Sun with Below Deck Down Under season 2. Captain Jason is back with Chief Stew Aesha, and they'll have a new crew to oversee while ensuring that charter guests have the time of their lives.

Now in its second season, Below Deck Down Under is one of the many shows in Bravo's formdiable Below Deck franchise. Other shows include the OG Below Deck, Below Deck: Mediterranean, Below Deck Sailing Yacht and Below Deck Adventure.

Here's everything we know about Below Deck Down Under season 2.

Below Deck Down Under season 2 premieres Monday, July 17, at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo. New episodes will be available to stream on Peacock.

But the fun doesn't stop there: beginning July 24, two new episodes will air back-to-back each week for double the Below Deck Down Under fun.

We don't have a premiere date for the show in the UK, but we expect that it will be available at some point on Hayu.

Below Deck Down Under season 2 cast

Captain Jason Chambers returns to lead the crew of the M/Y Northern Sun. Once again he'll have his right hand woman (and Below Deck: Med alum) Chief Stew Aesha Scott helping to keep things orderly onboard.

Joining Captain Jason and Aesha are a new group of yachties hoping to survive the season. They include Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph, Bosun Luke Jones, Deckhands Adam Kodra and Harry Van Vilet, and Stews Laura Bileskaine and Margot Sisson.

Below Deck Down Under season 2 plot

Here's the synopsis of Below Deck Down Under season 2 from Bravo:

"Captain Jason and Chief Stew Aesha reunite for an unforgettable, full-throttle charter season with a lively new crew and wild guests in the stunning waters of Cairns, Australia – the gateway to the Great Barrier Reef.

"Jason is at the helm of the vintage M/Y Northern Sun, where he navigates tumultuous crew dynamics and unprecedented shake-ups throughout the season. Each charter includes nonstop adventure and breathtaking underwater sight-sea-ing, but unruly guests break Jason’s rules, putting their holiday in jeopardy. Now a more seasoned leader, Aesha takes on some of the biggest obstacles of her career while looking out for the crew’s well-being. Mouth-watering menus and flavorful spreads delight the guests, but frustrations simmer between Chef Tzarina and Jason when he assists in the galley.

"Initially understaffed, the deckhands make costly errors as they struggle to find their stride on the unpredictable, aging vessel. The interior experiences smooth sailing until a clash of work styles creates a rift between the stews. Unexpected newcomers rock the boat throughout the season, including a shocking franchise crossover with the arrival of a polarizing familiar face. A slew of hook-ups, break-ups, and a rare 'love pentagon' leaves the crew reeling as tension spills over on deck. "

Below Deck Down Under season 2 trailer

There's no trailer for Below Deck Down Under season 2 just yet, but you can get a sneak peek of the upcoming season right here.

How to watch Below Deck Down Under season 2

Below Deck Down Under season 2 will air on Bravo, with new episodes airing the next day on Peacock.

If you have cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television, Bravo is available on live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

UK fans can tune into previous seasons of the franchise on Hayu, and once we have a release date for season 2 in the UK we’ll add it here.