Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4: release date, cast, trailer and what we know about the Bravo series

Captain Glenn and the crew of the Parsifal III are back for another season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. This time the yacht is setting sail in lovely Sardinia, Italy, and even though it's a beautiful location, don't expect calm seas. This season, anything can happen.

As the original Below Deck franchise wraps up its tenth season, Below Deck Sailing Yacht cruises into season 4 with the promise of picturesque landscapes and thrilling adventures, but the trailer hints at some trouble on board, and not just with the crew. Although, it looks like the Parsifal III has some challenges this season that puts Captain Glenn and the crew through their paces.

Here's everything we know about Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 premieres Monday, April 10, at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo. New episodes will stream the following day on Peacock.

We don't have a premiere date for the UK, but expect to see new episodes on Hayu once they're available.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 cast

Captain Glenn Shepherd returns to helm the Parsifal III. This is his fourth season on the series, but he's no stranger to the ship. He's been helming the Parsifal III for over a decade.

Captain Glenn will be joined once again by Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher, first mate Gary King and engineer Colin MacRae.

New to the series are chef Ileisha Dell, stews Lucy Edmunds and Mads Herrera and deckhands Chase Lemacks and Alex Propson.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 plot

Bravo offered this synopsis of Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 and it gives you a good sense of what's coming in the new season:

"Capt. Glenn and his comeback team Daisy Kelliher, Gary King and Colin MacRae resume their responsibilities aboard Parsifal III, along with new, dynamic crew members, as they set sail in Sardinia, Italy. Capt. Glenn realizes that his laid-back leadership style has allowed his crew to become too comfortable and starts taking charge of quality control in the interior department, much to Daisy's dismay.

"In the galley, Chef Ileisha’s cooking impresses the guests, but her indecisiveness and co-dependency lead to time-management issues between courses, which causes her to self-destruct. On deck, strong personalities collide, and a power struggle results in a near mutiny, as Gary clashes with his new overconfident deckhand, Chase.

"Two overlapping love triangles further complicate the dynamics on-board, and a shocking hookup puts Colin, Daisy and Gary’s friendship in jeopardy. With a near collision, fire, crew rebellion, gruesome guest injury and two different potentially season-ending engine failures, this is the most captivating and unpredictable season yet of Below Deck Sailing Yacht."

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 trailer

There are some rough seas coming up in Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4. Here's a look at what you can expect:

Get ready to sail into a new season of #BelowDeckSailing on April 10th! ⛵ Here's everything you need to know: https://t.co/rctXBOFI3a pic.twitter.com/nqMaFasQ5fMarch 15, 2023 See more

How to watch Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 premieres April 10 on Bravo, with new episodes airing the next day on Peacock.

If you have cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television, Bravo is available on live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

UK fans can tune into previous seasons of the franchise on Hayu (opens in new tab), and once we have a release date for season 4 in the UK we’ll add it here.