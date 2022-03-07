Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3: next episode, trailer, cast and everything we know

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3 is here, and Captain Glenn Shephard is back to balancing the demands of vacationers with the drama of his crew. And let’s face it, in most instances, the baggage of his crew far outweighs the luggage of any guest.

This season will take the show to the waters surrounding Menorca, Spain. The breathtaking views will only serve as momentary interruptions to the hookups, the confrontations, the injuries and the occasional emergencies of the new season. Given the interesting dynamic that already exists between returning crew members like Daisy Kelliher and Gary King, the addition of a new chef, new stews and new deckhands will more than likely make sailing anything but smooth aboard the Parsifal III.

Here’s what we know about Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3.

When is the next Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3 episode?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3 premiered on Monday, February 21. New episodes continue to air on Mondays at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo TV in the US. Episodes are available the next day in the UK on Hayu, which can be included as part of a Prime Video subscription.

The next episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht is titled "Omelette You Finish But?" Here's the synopsis:

“A hungover crew prepares for the second charter of the season; tensions come to a head when Gabriela and Ashley can't agree on who's in charge; the high demands of a group of returning charter guests leave chef Marcos and Daisy feeling lost at sea.”

Interested in a sneak peek of the new episode?

What will happen on Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3?

(Image credit: NBC)

Viewers of Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 2 will recall that the last time the crew was together, first mate Gary King was involved in a messy love triangle with deckhand Sydney Zaruba and stew Alli Dore. While fans of the show won’t have to worry about seeing King in a continuation of that love saga, based on the trailer, King will again find himself entangled in a romance. It appears he entangles with chief stew Daisy Kelliher of all people. While the two appeared to make amends at last year’s reunion after feuding all season 2, no one expected the two to be locking lips.

Additionally, it should be noted that Below Deck Sailing Yacht is done with love triangles, as Bravo TV teases this season fans can expect to see a “twisted love pentagon.” More may not turn out to be merrier in this case.

Fans of the show will also remember that Captain Glenn Shephard and his crew were involved in an accident during season 2 . Season 3 will show how Captain Shephard has been able to bounce back from the incident while also trying to avoid another potentially disastrous event.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3 cast

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3 includes returning crew Captain Glenn Shephard, chief stew Daisy Kelliher, chief engineer Colin MacRae and first mate Gary King. These members are joined by chef Marcos Spaziani, second stew Gabriela Barragan, third stew Ashley Marti, as well as deckhands Kelsie Goglia and Tom Pearson.

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: NBC) third stew Ashley Marti Image 2 of 9 (Image credit: NBC) Captain Glenn Shephard Image 3 of 9 (Image credit: NBC) chief engineer Colin MacRae Image 4 of 9 (Image credit: NBC ) second stew Gabriela Barragan Image 5 of 9 (Image credit: NBC) chief stew Daisy Kelliher Image 6 of 9 (Image credit: NBC) First mate Gary King Image 7 of 9 (Image credit: NBC) Deck Hand Kelsie Goglia Image 8 of 9 (Image credit: NBC) Chef Marcos Spaziani Image 9 of 9 (Image credit: NBC) Deckhand Tom Pearson

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3 trailer

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3 looks like it’s not light on the conflict or surprised hookups.

For those needing more details about that kiss between Gary and Daisy, hear from Daisy herself as she provides a little more insight on their involvement.

How to watch Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3

New episodes of Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3 air live on Mondays in the US. With a subscription, episodes can also be streamed live via Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. Additionally, Peacock provides next-day streaming for its subscribers. In order to access episodes, would-be viewers will have to subscribe to Peacock Premium, which offers either a $4.99 ad-supported or $9.99 ad-free plan.

Viewers in the UK can watch episodes the day after they air using Hayu.