Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are grossed out by Ashley's grilled cheese feast

One Below Deck Sailing Yacht fan said it best: "Super sad that this season is over. Super glad seeing Ashley drunkenly shovel food into her face is over."

Yes, another episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3, another scene of newly promoted "lead stew" Ashley Marti absolutely demolishing a drunken feast in the crew mess after a night out. While her last gourmet victim was a Tupperware of leftover spaghetti, this week's was a not-so-simple grilled cheese sandwich.

While the rest of the Parsifal III crew celebrated the end of their charter season with a little jacuzzi session and guitar-led singalong up on deck, a very intoxicated Ashley takes it upon herself to "make twenty grilled cheese" with a George Foreman grill at two in the morning.

"I don't know what's going on," she says as she tries to slice blocks of cheese. She quickly gives that up and, instead, tears chunks of cheese with her bare hands. "I'm going to tell you this much right now: this ain't going to be cute," she slurs. "This is really bad. I'm trying, guys, I'm trying."

"You're a cavewoman, definitely," chef Marcos Spaziani exclaims when the rest of the crew joins Marti in the crew mess. "This is a disgusting meal. What the f*ck is it?" he says while recording the gross, gooey ordeal on his phone.

When he points out that she has butter on her breasts, which she tries to lick off, Marcos tells her: "Ashley, go to bed now."

A mere few hours later, Captain Glenn Shephard wakes Marti and the rest of the Parsifal III crew up on their final morning to start packing and, yes, clean up after themselves.

"Holy sh*t! What the f*ck happened here?" Captain proclaims when he gets an eyeful of the cheese-covered crew quarters. "You guys need to clean up this crew mess. It looks like the Hindenburg crashed into the Titanic. It's f*cking bad."

"Oh man," Ashley groans, peeling herself out of her bunk. "Holy...oh!" she says once she sees the fromage damage she caused the night prior. "Vile, vile, vile. I am repulsed."

Fans react to Ashley's Below Deck grilled cheese feast:

Ashley wasn't the only one grossed out by her grilled-cheese massacre. Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans had plenty to say about that crew-mess mess.

Deleted scene of Ashley cooking grilled cheese. #BelowDeckSailingYacht #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/TPxewNYUAVJune 21, 2022 See more

Drunk Ashley making grilled cheese is both disgusting and funny #BelowDeckSailingYachtJune 22, 2022 See more

Watching Ashley make that grilled cheese is exactly why I don’t eat at everyone’s house 🤦🏽‍♀️🤢 #BelowDeckSailingYachtJune 22, 2022 See more

I need an in person reunion #BelowDeckSailingYacht . I need Ashley to pay for her sins.June 22, 2022 See more

Ashley’s ability to make food look unappealing is unmatched. #BelowDeckSailingYachtJune 21, 2022 See more

Can’t express how much I’m going to miss this season (except maybe Ashley’s questionable hangover eating habits 😳🤢 🧀🍝). Really fun crew to watch and of course led by a great captain. 🍁🤍#BelowDeckSailingYacht @DaisykelliherJune 21, 2022 See more

#BelowDeckSailingYacht #belowdecksailing Ashley had now ruined pasta and grilled cheese for me 🤮 who eats like that!June 21, 2022 See more

Omg not another scene with Ashley eating like a troll #belowdecksailing #BelowDeckSailingYachtJune 21, 2022 See more

The one thing Ashley is going to do is...eat when she's tipsy. Relatable!😂#BelowDeckSailing #BelowDeckSailingYachtJune 21, 2022 See more

.@marcos_spaziani documenting Ashley’s nightmare sandwich gives me life #BelowDeckSailingYacht #BelowDeckSailingJune 21, 2022 See more

Ashley’s drunk eating is on another level #BelowDeck #belowdecksailing #belowdecksailingyacht pic.twitter.com/fmtki6WNSpJune 21, 2022 See more

Super sad that this season is over. Super glad seeing Ashley drunkenly shovel food into her face is over. #BelowDeck #BelowDeckSailing #BelowDeckSailingYachtJune 21, 2022 See more

Ashley is literally using her hands to pull off HUNKS of cheese to make these grilled cheese sandwiches.#BelowDeckSailing #BelowDeckSailingYacht pic.twitter.com/STb85Jff6QJune 21, 2022 See more

I thought we were done with Ashley and her disgusting eating shenanigans! You can't assault a grilled cheese like that, Ashley! OMFG!#BDSY #BelowDeckSailingYacht #BelowDeckSailingJune 21, 2022 See more

Ashley wtf are you doing to that cheese ??? #BelowDeckSailingYacht #belowdecksailing #BelowDeckJune 21, 2022 See more

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3 premiered on Monday, February 21. New episodes continue to air on Mondays at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo TV in the US. Episodes are available the next day in the UK on Hayu (opens in new tab), which can be included as part of a Prime Video subscription.