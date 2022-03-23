Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are so over Ashley's 'spoiled brat' behavior

Third stew Ashley from Below Deck Sailing Yacht isn't courting fan favor with her constant complaints about work

If Ryan McKeown is the villain of Below Deck Down Under, Ashley from Below Deck Sailing Yacht is taking the title for her season. 

The crew of Parsifal III has had a busy charter season already on Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3, what with high-demand guests like Charles Sanders. And while that caused others to bring their A-game — like chef Marcos Spaziani, who cooked even through a horrific head injury — third stew Ashley Marti seemingly didn't get the hustle memo. She spent much of the March 22 episode butting heads with second stew Gabriela Barragan and complaining about her rank instead of getting the job done. 

Tension had been brewing between Marti and Barragan ever since the first episode of the season when chief stew Daisy Kelliher appointed Gabriela as the vessel's second stew over Ashley, despite the latter feeling like their experience levels were similar and therefore they should have the same rank. Ever since, Marti has bristled at having tasks delegated by Barragan, saying in one confessional: "Gabriela is not my boss, sit down."

It all came to a head in the March 22 episode, when Marti approached Kelliher with a whine ("Why do I have to do everything?") after getting one of Barragan's to-do lists. 

"We're all going to have to follow orders that we're not happy with. Maybe that's not the way you would do it but when you're second and chief [stews], you get to choose," Daisy explained to Ashley. 

For her part, Kelliher was on Barragan's side: "The second stew is entitled to delegate to the third stew, that's just a normal thing to do." 

"You know when you have a 12-year-old kid and they think they're 18 and they wanna wear the short dress and they wanna wear the heels, and you're trying to explain, 'You're 12,' and they keep coming back going, 'I'm an adult.’?" Daisy added in a confessional. "That's exactly what Ashley reminds me of."

Fans slam lazy Ashley from Below Deck Sailing Yacht:

Below Deck viewers seemingly agreed with Daisy's character assessment of Ashley, with many criticizing her lack of work ethic and bratty attitude on social media. 

  • You can watch Below Deck Sailing Yacht every Monday at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo in the US and on Hayu the next day in the UK.
