Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Daisy Kelliher hilariously 'doesn't remember' hot-tub hookup with enemy Gary King

TV viewers adore a good enemies-to-lovers romance and Daisy Kelliher and Gary King offered up just that during the latest episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

The chief stew and the first mate have been at odds since they were first featured together in the show's second season, but that bickering tension has seemingly turned sexual in Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3.

"What the hell is going on here? What kind of bizarre universe am I in right now?!" exclaims Colin MaCrae, the Parsifal III's chief engineer, when he catches his two usually-feuding crewmates playing tonsil hockey in the jacuzzi after a drunken night out.

MaCrae's confusion is totally valid. Just earlier that night, King was seen smooching Kelliher's third stew, Ashley Marti, who — upon not receiving enough romantic attention from Gary — switched her sights and spent the evening in the master suite with one of King's deckhands, Tom Pearson. Yes, that doesn't just make this a Below Deck love triangle but a quadrangle to boot.

Is Gary reeling in some new hook-ups?! 👀👀 #BelowDeckSailing pic.twitter.com/0yy9LdJMkpMarch 2, 2022 See more

"This is either going to improve Gary and Daisy's relationship or the rest of this charter season is going to sh*t," Colin added about the sloppy hot-tub smooch.

Gary seemed as surprised as Colin about the snog session. "How the f*ck did that happen? Jesus!" he said during a confessional.

The next morning, Kelliher allegedly didn't remember the amorous whirlpool activities of the night prior, but the rest of the crew was quick to fill her in. "That's a lie! I know you're stirring sh*t," Daisy told Colin when he told her about the hookup. And when Gary detailed her further on their "passionate" evening together, Kelliher could do nothing but plug her ears and yell: "Stop, I don't want to hear!"

"When you talk to Daisy and Gary individually, they talk like they hate the other person," Colin said, but their actions clearly say otherwise.

And it's not just the crew weighing in on the twosome's love-hate relationship. Even Erica Rose, a memorably nightmarish guest from earlier in season three, got in on the gossip, telling Page Six: "Gary could do so much better."

"All the girls on the boat were interested in him — even my friends. Gary’s a really great guy and Daisy is just not a really great person. She’s actually really two-faced," Rose told the outlet.

Fans react to Daisy Kelliher and Gary King kiss:

Daisy Kelliher doesn't want to gab about what happened with her foe in that jacuzzi, but Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans do, judging by these funny social-media reactions.

I’m just starting the latest #BDSY I gotta say… I don’t entirely hate the idea of #Daisy and #Gary as a couple. I am dying that she doesn’t remember. (I think she might) #BelowDeckSailingYacht #belowdeck pic.twitter.com/XSUS7QVbrRMarch 22, 2022 See more

The beard burn on Daisy’s face is everything. #belowdecksailingyacht pic.twitter.com/sK5WE6ZCrxMarch 22, 2022 See more

Why am I kinda rooting for Daisy and Gary to have a fling this season? The enemies to lovers trope? #BelowDeckSailingYacht #belowdecksailing #BDSYMarch 22, 2022 See more

#BelowDeckSailingYacht daisy, remember...the cover-up is ALWAYS worse than the crime @BelowDeckSailngMarch 22, 2022 See more

I LOVE DAISY AND GARY FLIRTING SO MUCH MORE THAN THEM FIGHTING #belowdecksailing #BelowDeckSailingYacht pic.twitter.com/llGtoawWHQMarch 22, 2022 See more

Honestly, Daisy and Gary making out was pretty hot 🥵 #BelowDeckSailingYachtMarch 22, 2022 See more

Daisy NOT remembering the trist she had with Gary is hilarious! Collin doesn't LIE! PLUS Gabriella saw it ALL TOO! #BelowDeckSailingYachtMarch 22, 2022 See more

I am cracking up laughing watching Gary & Daisy talking about their kissing in the hot tub 😂😂 #BelowDeckSailingYacht #belowdecksailingMarch 22, 2022 See more

daisy when she found out she made out with gary #BelowDeckSailingYacht pic.twitter.com/wBHp3emDpCMarch 22, 2022 See more

There's no denying it Daisy!! #BelowDeckSailingYacht pic.twitter.com/g5L0GfLcMKMarch 22, 2022 See more

Colin walking up on Daisy and Gary making out in the hot tub #BelowDeckSailingYacht pic.twitter.com/vhnS5uArhKMarch 22, 2022 See more

#BelowDeckSailingYachtThis girl really sitting here acting like she got damn memory loss pic.twitter.com/QikbujJuYBMarch 22, 2022 See more

Hmmm I’m a little suspicious of Daisy “not remembering” all of that rolling around w Gary in the hot tub……. But back in the day I had a couple crazy nights I can’t remember so I just don’t know…What do you all think?? #BelowDeck #BelowDeckSailingYachtMarch 22, 2022 See more