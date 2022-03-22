Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Daisy Kelliher hilariously 'doesn't remember' hot-tub hookup with enemy Gary King

By published

Chief stew Daisy Kelliher might want to forget that messy make-out, but Below Deck fans sure won't

Gary King and Daisy Kelliher on Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3
(Image credit: Bravo)

TV viewers adore a good enemies-to-lovers romance and Daisy Kelliher and Gary King offered up just that during the latest episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. 

The chief stew and the first mate have been at odds since they were first featured together in the show's second season, but that bickering tension has seemingly turned sexual in Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3

"What the hell is going on here? What kind of bizarre universe am I in right now?!" exclaims Colin MaCrae, the Parsifal III's chief engineer, when he catches his two usually-feuding crewmates playing tonsil hockey in the jacuzzi after a drunken night out. 

MaCrae's confusion is totally valid. Just earlier that night, King was seen smooching Kelliher's third stew, Ashley Marti, who — upon not receiving enough romantic attention from Gary — switched her sights and spent the evening in the master suite with one of King's deckhands, Tom Pearson. Yes, that doesn't just make this a Below Deck love triangle but a quadrangle to boot. 

See more

"This is either going to improve Gary and Daisy's relationship or the rest of this charter season is going to sh*t," Colin added about the sloppy hot-tub smooch.

Gary seemed as surprised as Colin about the snog session. "How the f*ck did that happen? Jesus!" he said during a confessional.

The next morning, Kelliher allegedly didn't remember the amorous whirlpool activities of the night prior, but the rest of the crew was quick to fill her in. "That's a lie! I know you're stirring sh*t," Daisy told Colin when he told her about the hookup. And when Gary detailed her further on their "passionate" evening together, Kelliher could do nothing but plug her ears and yell: "Stop, I don't want to hear!"

"When you talk to Daisy and Gary individually, they talk like they hate the other person," Colin said, but their actions clearly say otherwise.

And it's not just the crew weighing in on the twosome's love-hate relationship. Even Erica Rose, a memorably nightmarish guest from earlier in season three, got in on the gossip, telling Page Six: "Gary could do so much better."

"All the girls on the boat were interested in him — even my friends. Gary’s a really great guy and Daisy is just not a really great person. She’s actually really two-faced," Rose told the outlet. 

Fans react to Daisy Kelliher and Gary King kiss:

Daisy Kelliher doesn't want to gab about what happened with her foe in that jacuzzi, but Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans do, judging by these funny social-media reactions.

See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
  • You can watch Below Deck Sailing Yacht every Monday at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo in the US and on Hayu the next day in the UK.
Christina Izzo
Christina Izzo

Christina Izzo is the Deputy Editor of My Imperfect Life. More generally, she is a writer-editor covering food and drink, travel, lifestyle and culture in New York City. She was previously the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York. 


When she’s not doing all that, she can probably be found eating cheese somewhere. 