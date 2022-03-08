Erica on 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' is the worst guest ever, say fans

A familiar face boarded the Parsifal III, much to the crew's dismay and social media's delight: Erica on Below Deck Sailing Yacht has proven to be one of the most notoriously awful charter guests in the franchise's history.

Viewers first got a peek at Erica Rose, an incredibly high-maintenance "attorney and a mother of two," during Sailing Yacht's second season. Rose is best-known by Below Deck fans for making the stews unpack her numerous suitcases and yelling "Ta-tas for Trump!" while members of her entourage paraded around in Trump 2020 bikinis.

In the March 7 episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3, Captain Glenn Shephard diplomatically says Erica, her mother Cindi, and the rest of their group were "very interesting," but chief stew Daisy Kelliher had a very different reaction to learning that the memorable primary would be returning to Parsifal.

"This is the worst news ever," Daisy exclaimed. "These people are disrespectful, they’re exhausting, they’re emotionally draining. And the biggest thing for me is they’re unpredictable — that’s what’s scary. I just don’t want it."

But surely Erica had to learn the error of her bonkers ways last season? Seemingly no! The drama started before Erica & Co. even stepped foot on deck: their party was removed from a connecting flight at London's Heathrow due to an argument with the flight crew over an omelet. (Yes, you read that correctly.) "Three cops, fully armed" removed them from the plane, explained Erica's husband, Charles "Chuck" Sanders. "I told you they were crazy!" Daisy yells to Captain Glenn.

The shenanigans don't stop there. Within only a few hours of boarding, the vocal-fry vixen is already sporting a Joe Biden bikini (a real political 180 there) while her husband has a freak-out over watermelon gazpacho. Erica immediately makes her way into the boat's kitchen to ixnay more high-minded menu items like broccoli mousse. "Just because you wear fancy clothes...doesn't mean you have fancy taste buds. They don't know sh*t about food," chef Carlos Marcos Spaziano complains in a confessional.

The episode ends with Chuck whining that he doesn't have breakfast yet — even though Erica herself chose a beach brunch at 11 am — and, once said breakfast arrives, freaking out further about the presence of tomatoes in his omelet. Who knew an egg dish could cause so much drama?!

Fans will have to wait until the next episode to see how Erica's time on Parsifal culminates, but we already know one thing: Erica and Chuck are a match made in heaven.

Who is Erica on 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht'?

This is not Erica Rose's first foray into reality television. The Houston-based lawyer was previously on season nine of The Bachelor, as well as multiple seasons of Bachelor Pad. She's also appeared on Married to Medicine Houston and You're Cut Off!

Off-camera, Rose and her husband Charles Sanders are partners in law as well as life at Rose Sanders Law Firm PLC, where Erica practices entertainment and media law.

Reactions to Erica on 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht'

Obviously, Bravo fans had plenty to say about Erica, Chuck and the rest of this episode's charter guests. Here are just a few examples of what viewers are sounding off about on social media:

Hi @BravoTV. Erica and her friends and family aren’t fun to watch. Please don’t bring them back for a third season. They are absolutely horrible and don’t make good tv. Sincerely, A Disgruntled Fan #belowdecksailing #BelowDeckSailingYacht #belowdeckMarch 8, 2022 See more

Erika and her husband are definitely top 5 worst guests on any #BelowDeck franchise... actually just Charlie! Daisy nailed her description of him! My description is simply Douchebag! #belowdecksailingMarch 8, 2022 See more

How I feel about these guests #BelowDeck #BelowDeckSailingYacht #belowdecksailing pic.twitter.com/tO5j1J7acUMarch 8, 2022 See more

Having absolutely awful #EricaRose show up on Below Deck Sailing Yacht 🤮🤢🤮🤢🤮🤢🤮March 8, 2022 See more

This guest on below deck sailing wore a trump swimsuit before the election last season and she’s on again this season wearing a Biden swimsuit 😂 I laughed out loud, social media must have dogged her big 😂😂😂March 8, 2022 See more

The primaries husband isn’t a Libra ascending Gemini.. he’s an a**hole ascending douchebag. #belowdecksailing #belowdeck pic.twitter.com/21mqf5mbmrMarch 8, 2022 See more

Ball park food? Throw this guy overboard #belowdecksailing #BelowDeck #BelowDeckSailingYacht pic.twitter.com/olUG3MANbdMarch 8, 2022 See more

I like Ashley as much as I do the primary and her husband; which is not at all. #BelowDeckSailingYacht #BelowDeckSailing #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/wZSazr2MSSMarch 8, 2022 See more

New episodes of Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3 air on Bravo on Mondays at 8pm ET, and are available to stream the next day on Peacock.