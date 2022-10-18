Below Deck season 10: release date, cast, trailer and everything we know

"New location, new boat, new crew, new everything," says Captain Lee, the Stud of Sea, in the new trailer for Below Deck season 10. It’s time to set sail with Bravo’s most beloved yachting franchise in the Caribbean.

The new season was teased at BravoCon 2022 and immediately had fans buzzing. Captain Lee Rosbach is back behind the wheel of motor yacht St. David, the biggest boat to be featured on the show at 197 feet. He’ll have two returning crew members and a bunch of new faces, but the trailer suggests that there’s rough waters ahead.

Here’s everything we know about Below Deck season 10.

Below Deck season 10 sets sail on November 21 at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo, and new episodes will air the following day on Peacock.

There is no release date as yet for UK viewers. However, previous seasons are available on Hayu with a subscription.

Below Deck season 10 cast

Joining Captain Lee on his Caribbean journey will be two familiar faces from last season: chef Rachel Hargrove and chief stew Fraser Olender. Everyone else will be new to the team, and with newbies comes the inevitable growing pains. And Captain Lee always has plane tickets to send people home if they disrespect the boat.

We’ll be watching to see whether new bosun Ross McHarg can handle the job. In the past, new bosuns have always had a trial by fire. Being a new bosun on any boat is tough, but being a new bosun with a new crew of deckhands on a megayacht is a whole other ballgame.

Thankfully, Captain Lee will have some stability in the interior with Olender as the chief stew, while Hargrove has things covered in the galley.

Here’s the complete crew coming to Below Deck season 10:

Captain Lee Rosbach

Chef Rachel Hargrove

Chief Stew Fraser Olender

Bosun Ross McHarg

Stew Hayley De Sola Pinto

Stew Alissa Humber

Deck/Stew Camille Lamb

Deckhand Tony Duarte

Deckhand Katie Glaser

Deckhand Ben Willoughby

Below Deck season 10 plot

Below Deck chronicles the lives of the people who make fantasies come true on mega yachts. The hard-working crew members have to navigate the needs (and demands) of the guests while taking care of their other responsibilities on the ship. And when you’re living in close quarters with the people you work with, with nowhere to go to get some space, it can be a big challenge.

Is there a trailer for Below Deck season 10?

Here’s the supersized trailer for the upcoming season of Below Deck:

How to watch Below Deck season 10

