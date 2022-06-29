Below Deck Mediterranean season 7: release date, cast, trailer and everything we know about the reality series

With Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3 wrapping up, Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 comes just in time for those that like their reality TV drama on the Seven Seas.

This new season will be similar to longtime fans of the show in that Captain Sandy is again at the helm of the ship leading both guests and crew. However, what will be different this go-around is actually most of the crew. The unfamiliar faces are sure to add a refreshing twist on the now reality classic.

However, one shouldn’t forget that no Below Deck crew is without its hint of chaos, regardless of who is working. Viewers can expect Captain Sandy’s new bunch to certainly have their fair share of lover spats and work disagreements, all while trying to balance the personalities of some unforgettable yachting guests.

Here’s everything we know about Below Deck Mediterranean season 7.

Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 premieres with a supersized episode on Monday, July 11, at 8 pm ET/PT. The episode becomes available the next day over on Peacock. Speaking of Peacock, the streaming giant is offering subscribers early access to the premiere episode beginning on Monday, July 4.

Below Deck fans in the UK should be able to access the new season on Peacock via both Sky TV and NOW.

Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 premise

(Image credit: Bravo)

Bravo describes the new season of Below Deck Mediterranean as the following:

"Captain Sandy brings 163-foot motor yacht 'Home' to the pristine waters of Malta, one of the smallest and most historic archipelagos in the world. Different than previous charter seasons, Sandy is working with a complex hybrid vessel making it more unpredictable to navigate. To ensure smooth sailing this year, Sandy brings on a trio of new department heads, but when surprising friction in the galley intensifies between the Chief Stew and Chef, who came onto the boat as colleagues and friends, tension permeates through the entire boat.

"Meanwhile, the deck team faces an uphill battle when one crew member is unable to adapt to the high demands of Mediterranean super-yachting, forcing others to pick up the slack. From difficult charter guests to roller-coaster ‘boatmances’ and challenges with hierarchy on board, these yachties go to unthinkable lengths to survive the charter season."

Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 cast

There are only two familiar faces returning to the new season of Below Deck Mediterranean. One of those happens to be Mzi "Zee" Dempers. The deckhand was quick to become a fan favorite during season 6.

The other cast member back for another yacht season is of course, Captain Sandy Yawn. What would this series be without Captain Sandy leading the crew and appeasing the charter guests? With over three decades in the industry and going on six seasons on Below Deck Mediterranean, she has done a phenomenal job at earning the respect of her yachting peers and the adoration of Bravo fans.

Joining Dempers and Captain Sandy this season are Chief Stew Natasha Webb, Chef Dave White, Bosun Raygan Tyler, Stews Natalya Scudder and Kyle Viljoen and Deckhands Storm Smith and Jason Gaskell.

Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 trailer

After watching the trailer, we aren’t sure whether to be more enamored with the various romantic pairings this season or the fact the yacht appears to take a few hits on the open waters. Take a look for yourself.

How to watch Below Deck Mediterranean season 7

Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 airs live on Bravo in the US on Mondays. For those that have cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television, Bravo is available on live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. Additionally, Peacock provides next-day streaming of each episode for premium subscribers.

UK fans can also watch Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 on Peacock with a subscription to Sky TV or NOW.