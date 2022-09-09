Below Deck Adventure season 1: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the new series

On Bravo, the network is anchored by the Real Housewives and the Below Deck franchises. Given the increasing popularity of the latter yachting shows — Below Deck, Below Deck Mediterranean, Below Deck Down Under and Below Deck Sailing Yacht — it should come as no surprise that the brand new series Below Deck Adventure is set to sail.

Unlike its predecessors, Below Deck Adventure takes place along the Norwegian Fjords and shows more of the activities that guests participate in during their vacation moments not on the yacht. However, between the conflicting personalities of the crew and the at times outlandish behavior of guests, the drama that unfolds throughout the season will distinctly be reminiscent of the Below Deck brand.

Here’s everything we know about Below Deck Adventure season 1.

Below Deck Adventure season 1 lets up its anchor and premieres on Tuesday, November 1, at 9 pm ET/PT on Bravo. The episode becomes available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Would-be viewers in the UK should be able to watch the series on Peacock utilizing their subscriptions to Sky TV or NOW.

What is Below Deck Adventure about?

Here’s the official Bravo synopsis of Below Deck Adventure:

"Bravo takes viewers beyond the deck and off the yacht in the latest iteration of the Emmy Award-nominated franchise as passengers paraglide, explore caves and take extreme helicopter rides along the Norwegian Fjords. The series features thrill-seeking charter guests looking to push their limits for an unforgettable experience along the picturesque landscapes rich in Vikings history.

"This season on Below Deck Adventure, Capt. Kerry Titheradge, a skilled captain with decades of experience in waters all over the world, keeps the crew of motor yacht Mercury in line as they cruise through the dangerously narrow yet breathtaking fjords. He tasks his team to curate the ultimate experience for their guests with excursions as they explore the Valdall Caves and paraglide in Andalsnes — all within the unpredictable cold waters of Norway.

"Chef Jess Condy is a wanderlust who demands excellence; Chief Stew Faye Clarke left her high-power job in the business world to pursue yachting; Stews Oriana Schneps and Kasie Faddah, who arrive with some rocky history having previously worked together, vie for the position of second stewardess. Bosun Lewis Lupton and deckhands Nathan Morely, Michael Gilman and Kyle Dickard come together in this frigid-water region as some situations get heated when expectations aren't met and interpersonal conflicts come to a head while striving to please their guests. The yachties hit their fair share of stormy seas and come together to give the charter guests an experience of a lifetime."

Below Deck Adventure season 1 cast

Take a look at the cast navigating the waters on the Mercury in the Below Deck Adventure season 1.

Image 1 of 9 Oriana Schnepps (Image credit: Vincent Cerone/Bravo ) Image 1 of 9 Stew Oriana Schnepps Nathan Morley (Image credit: Vincent Cerone/Bravo ) Image 1 of 9 Deckhand Nathan Morley Michael Gilman (Image credit: Vincent Cerone/Bravo ) Image 1 of 9 Deckhand Michael Gilman Lewis Coppinger (Image credit: Vincent Cerone/Bravo ) Image 1 of 9 Bosun Lewis Coppinger Kyle Dickard (Image credit: Vincent Cerone/Bravo ) Image 1 of 9 Deckhand Kyle Dickard Kasie Fadah (Image credit: Vincent Cerone/Bravo ) Image 1 of 9 Stew Kasie Fadah Jess Condy (Image credit: Vincent Cerone/Bravo ) Image 1 of 9 Chef Jess Condy Faye Clarke (Image credit: Vincent Cerone/Bravo ) Image 1 of 9 Chief Stew Faye Clarke Kerry Titheradge (Image credit: Vincent Cerone/Bravo ) Image 1 of 9 Captain Kerry Titheradge

Below Deck Adventure season 1 trailer

Take a look at the trailer. There’s a certain Real Housewife who is on board for the show’s inaugural season.

It's THE biggest, baddest, bravest adventure we've yet to embark on... All the way from Norway, the NEW series #BelowDeckAdventure premieres Tuesday, Nov. 1 🏔️ pic.twitter.com/gQoJ2DU1EpSeptember 7, 2022 See more

How to watch Below Deck Adventure season 1

Below Deck Adventure airs live on Bravo in the US. For those that have cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television, Bravo is available on live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Additionally, Peacock provides next-day streaming of each episode for premium subscribers.