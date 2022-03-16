Below Deck Down Under season 1: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know

Below Deck is taking its talents to the waters of Australia, as new spinoff Below Deck Down Under is set to premiere this March with a new captain, a new crew and new guests to keep them entertained. Well, the entire crew won’t exactly be a group of fresh faces. There will be a certain stewardess from Below Deck Mediterranean that will be front and center when the show begins airing.

In addition to the new faces and locale on screen, the series will also be the first streaming exclusive offering of the popular Bravo franchise.

Bravo has promised Below Deck Down Under "will be unlike any franchise that has come before it." Given the show will be filmed with Australia's tropical Whitsunday Islands as the backdrop, it sounds as if Bravo is off to a good start in keeping this promise. But expect the same kind of antics from both crew and Below Deck guests that you've come to expect.

Here’s everything we know about Below Deck Down Under season 1.

Below Deck Down Under season 1 will premiere Thursday, March 17 on Peacock for US audiences, with three new episodes. The season’s remaining episodes will become available one at a time every Thursday on the streaming platform.

The series will also be available on Hayu for fans in the UK.

What will happen on Below Deck Down Under season 1?

Tumi Mhlongo and Aesha Scott on Below Deck Down Under (Image credit: Peacock)

Those excited to watch Below Deck Down Under season 1 should anticipate seeing guests take to the water to do a little scuba diving, a little snorkeling and even make some close encounters with marine life in the Great Barrier Reef. However, since this series has not been slated to be on a network like the Travel Channel, viewers can expect some drama.

For starters, the young Captain Jason Chambers appears to have both the crew and the guests a bit distracted by his good looks and his gentleman charm. Then there is Aesha Scott.

Fans of Below Deck Mediterranean will recognize Scott from seasons 4 and 5 of the show. Now that she’s been promoted to chief stew, it seems butting heads with other crew members will become a regular thing for her along this voyage.

Staying true to the Below Deck formula, there will also be some regrettable kisses, explosive arguments and wild guest requests.

Below Deck Down Under season 1 cast

Joining the Below Deck vet Aesha Scott and the modelesque Captain Chambers on Below Deck Down Under, are a number of fresh faces. Ryan McKeown serves as the chef, Tumi Mhlongo and Magda Ziomek will be there as stews, Jamie is aboard as a bosun and Culver Bradbury, Brittini Burton and Ben Crawley will be along for the journey as deckhands.

The kind people over at Peacock were nice enough to release a brief video introducing the crew aboard the M/Y Thalassa.

Below Deck Down Under trailer

Judging by the Below Deck Down Under trailer, perhaps it can be said that alcohol and costumes don’t always mix.

How to watch Below Deck Down Under season 1

Below Deck Down Under is a Peacock Original series. Those wishing to watch episodes of the show will have to subscribe to Peacock Premium , which offers either a $4.99 ad-supported or $9.99 ad-free plan.