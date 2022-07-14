Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Tamra's shocking revelation vindicates Brandi

For fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the ongoing drama between RHOBH alum Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards may seem like a hot-button issue that won’t ever go away. Even when both Denise and Brandi exited the series, the remaining stars still discussed it. However, as that storyline finally started to fade into the halls of Housewives’ history, Brandi brought it up again on the latest episode of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

For anyone that may need a refresher, two seasons ago on RHOBH, Brandi alleged that she and Denise hooked up. As far as the particulars of the allegations, you can revisit them over on US Weekly (opens in new tab). However, the point here is that Brandi has always stood firm in her statements that the events took place, while Denise has always vehemently denied the claims. Well, on episode 6 of RHUGT season 2, as the ex-wives are rehashing moments from their respective shows, the "hookup" is brought up in conversation.

As Brandi is describing her dinner attire for the evening, she says the dress she has on is the one she planned to wear to the RHOBH season 10 reunion. However, she was notified the day of filming that she was no longer allowed to be present, seemingly because of the feud between her and Denise.

Moments after Brandi shares this, Tamra Judge offers up the tidbit that she had spoken with Denise about the allegations swirling around about her. Tamra claims to have known the actress for roughly 10 years and when the two of them spoke on the phone, Denise reportedly completely denied anything happened with Brandi. However, when prompted by Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra admits to believing Brandi’s account of the story. Then things took another turn when Tamra dropped a bombshell.

The RHOC alum claims that while at BravoCon, Bravo TV’s event for superfans, Denise "hit" on her too. She states Denise "kept sending me text messages wanting me to go to her room." In response, Tamra replied by simply saying she’s married. Apparently, it’s easy for Tamra to believe Brandi’s tale of what happened, even though she wasn’t there, because Denise allegedly came onto her too.

However, as soon as this discussion occurred, RHUGT was inserted the disclaimer:

"Sources close to Denise have denied this."

Fans react to Tamra’s shocking revelations about Denise Richards

Fans may have been shocked to hear the news from Tamra, but a number of them were also inclined to believe her.

I never doubted Brandi’s Denise Richards story. Good on Tamra for telling hers! #RHUGT2July 14, 2022 See more

Wow Tamra with the Denise Richards bombshell #RHUGT2 pic.twitter.com/wwcUswYEYVJuly 14, 2022 See more

Tamra IS NOT LYING!!! I believe her and Brandi in regards to Denise!!!! #RHUGT2July 14, 2022 See more

Tamra saying Denise hit on her… I believe itJuly 14, 2022 See more

There are a few fans of the series not so quick to buy Tamra's story.

This Denise crap is so staged with Brandi. I hope Denise knows Tamra isn’t her friend. And Brandi lied about Joanna so…#RHUGT2 RHUGT2July 14, 2022 See more

Really Tamra? Denise hit on you too? Yeah I believe you as much as I believe Brandi JS #RHUGT2July 14, 2022 See more

You can watch The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip now on Peacock. By the way, have you checked out who’s on tap to be on season 3?